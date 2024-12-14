Babar Azam surpasses Universe Boss Chris Gayle to achieve mind-boggling T20 record

Pakistan batter Babar Azam might have failed to get going in the second T20I of the three-match series against South Africa, but he did manage to make a remarkable T20 record his own. During his 20-ball 31, Babar surpassed ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle to become the fastest player to go past 11,000 T20 runs. Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Kingsmead stadium. (AP Photo/ Themba Hadebe)(AP)

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam who made his T20 debut in 2012, now has 11,020 runs to his name in 298 innings.

Earlier, Gayle held the record for being the fastest to 11,000 T20 runs after he went past the mark in his 314th innings in the shortest format. Gayle currently holds the record for scoring the most T20 runs (14,562).

A total of 11 batters have more than 11,000 runs to their name in T20s. Apart from Gayle and Babar, the other players to feature in the list are Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch and James Vince.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma currently have 12,886 and 11,830 T20 runs to their name. The duo retired from international T20Is after India's second T20 World Cup win earlier this year.

Pakistan lose T20I series against South Africa

Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan lost the second T20I against South Africa by seven wickets after the Proteas chased down the target of 207 with three balls to spare.

For the hosts, Reeza Hendricks played a knock of 117 off just 63 balls to help South Africa get over the line. Rassie van der Dussen also played a useful innings of 66 runs off 38 balls.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 206/5 in 20 overs owing to Saim Ayub's 57-ball knock of 98. The left-handed batter's innings was studded with 11 fours and 5 sixes.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan both disappointed as the duo registered scores of 31 and 11. Babar had earlier been dismissed for a duck in the first T20I.

With the loss in the 2nd T20I, Pakistan have now been defeated in the three-match series, and the visitors will play for pride in the final game on Sunday.

After the T20I series, South Africa and Pakistan will square off in three ODIs and two Tests.