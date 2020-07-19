e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Bangladesh cricketers resume training, one player allowed inside stadium at a time

Bangladesh cricketers resume training, one player allowed inside stadium at a time

BCB cricket operations chief Akram Khan said players had been requesting to train since May but the board did not take the risk in the wake of rising case count in the country.

cricket Updated: Jul 19, 2020 17:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dhaka
File image of Bangladesh cricket team.
File image of Bangladesh cricket team.(File)
         

Nine Bangladesh players returned to training on Sunday with only one cricketer allowed to practice inside the stadium as part of the COVID-19 safety protocols. The ESPNcricinfo reported that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) allowed the use of its facilities for the first time since March when global cricketing activities came to a sudden halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shafiul Islam trained in Dhaka while pacer Khaleel Ahmed and spinner Nasum Ahmed hit the nets in Sylhet. Only one trainer is allowed with the cricketer inside the stadium with both using separate water bottles, seats and toilets.

BCB cricket operations chief Akram Khan said players had been requesting to train since May but the board did not take the risk in the wake of rising case count in the country.

“We have had requests from players to train since before last Eid (in May), but we didn’t encourage them. The situation wasn’t good, and neither is it okay now.

“But we have had the ground and training facilities ready since May, so we decided to open them for players this time. As long as the pandemic situation remains the same, this is how the training will be arranged. Obviously if it improves, we will be back to full training immediately,” he said.

Khan added that the BCB is also okay with players preferring to stay at home amid the health crisis.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Cong hits back at BJP with demand for Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Cong hits back at BJP with demand for Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
After Ladakh visit, Rajnath tweets video of meeting with soldiers who took on PLA
After Ladakh visit, Rajnath tweets video of meeting with soldiers who took on PLA
Kejriwal says not the time for blame game over Delhi waterlogging death
Kejriwal says not the time for blame game over Delhi waterlogging death
230 kg gold came in 13 consignments in Kerala in last one year, say sleuths
230 kg gold came in 13 consignments in Kerala in last one year, say sleuths
India’s Covid-19 case fatality rate ‘progressively falling’: Govt
India’s Covid-19 case fatality rate ‘progressively falling’: Govt
Taapsee Pannu: Won’t use someone’s death for personal vendetta
Taapsee Pannu: Won’t use someone’s death for personal vendetta
One has trophies, other built team: Parthiv on Dhoni vs Ganguly as captains
One has trophies, other built team: Parthiv on Dhoni vs Ganguly as captains
Assam floods: Situation deteriorates, death toll rises to 79
Assam floods: Situation deteriorates, death toll rises to 79
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In