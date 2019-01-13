 Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Live score and updates
Follow the live score and updates from the Big Bash League clash between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers

cricket Updated: Jan 13, 2019 15:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Big Bash League,BBL,BBL live updates
Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Live score updates(Getty Images)

In the 30th match of the ongoing Big Bash League between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixer at the Perth Stadium, Ashton Turner of Scorchers has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Teams:

Perth Scorchers (Playing XI): Cameron Bancroft, Michael Klinger, Ashton Turner(c), Hilton Cartwright, Sam Whiteman(w), Cameron Green, Nathan Coulter-Nile, David Willey, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Usman Qadir

Sydney Sixers (Playing XI): Justin Avendano, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe(w), Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti

Here are the live scores and updates from the game:

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 15:57 IST

