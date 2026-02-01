Devdutt Padikkal smashes 120*, takes Karnataka into Ranji quarters

Mumbai/Mohali: Devdutt Padikkal provided a riveting finish to the Ranji Trophy Group B action, scoring a brilliant hundred to help Karnataka beat Punjab in Mohali and pip Saurashtra to the post in making the quarter-finals on Sunday. Devdutt Padikkal smashed a 85-ball 120* to help Karnataka qualify for the Ranji quarter-finals. (PTI)

In Group A, there was a three-way tie at the top with Jharkhand, Andhra and Vidarbha finishing level on 31 points. Defending champions Vidarbha were eliminated as the tournament rule states that teams with the maximum number of bonus points go through. Topping the group, Jharkhand get to play their quarter-final at home while Andhra made it as the second team from the group.

Padikkal’s unbeaten 85-ball 120 saw Karnataka chase down a target of 250 in just 27.5 overs in Mohali. Karnataka, whose bowlers sent down 101 overs to dismiss Punjab for 256 in their second innings, faced a tough target to win and qualify and they romped to 252/5, winning by five wickets.

The in-form Padikkal, skipper for the game, set the tempo at the top with excellent support from Mayank Agarwal, who blazed 53 off 36 balls at No.3. After Agarwal fell, Padikkal took over. His first fifty came off 42 balls and the second fifty in 32 balls.

In Group C, Mumbai, despite an uninspiring bowling performance on Day 4 against Delhi in their final league match at home, top the group and will host Karnataka in the semi-final. Ahead overnight by 110 runs, Delhi pushed on and batted out the day, led by young skipper Ayush Doseja (159*) to finish on 407/6. In his debut season, the left-handed middle-order player Doseja made it a big success, finishing with 949 runs in seven matches (avg 105.44) with four centuries and five fifties.

Doseja spoke about drawing inspiration from idol Virat Kohli. “I have idolised him since childhood. When he was out in the second match (of the Vijay Hazare Trophy), I got some time to talk to him. He told me that if I am going to the ground, I have to give 200 percent because I represent Delhi and it is a big deal. If I want to play for India, I have to keep the same mindset,” he told reporters.

In the other quarters, Jharkhand will play Chhattisgarh, MP face Jammu and Kashmir and Bengal will meet Andhra, in matches starting on February 6.