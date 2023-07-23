England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 5 Live Score: Rain stands between Stokes-led ENG and win in Manchester
England vs Australia Live Score Ashes 4th Test Day 5: ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test full scorecard and Live updates.
England vs Australia Live Score Ashes 4th Test Day 5: The contest heading into day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test comes down to England against the Manchester weather. Favourites heading into the fourth day of play, the weather reports didn’t show much chance of play — but when play did take place, Australia wrestled back the advantage from the English team. Marnus Labuschagne’s stoic century, given support by Mitch Marsh, allowed Australia to ensure that an innings loss looks less and less likely. England will likely have to bat again, and with weather not looking great on Sunday’s forecast either, it is a race against time for Ben Stokes and his bowlers. Australia only trail by 61 runs with all-rounders Cam Green and Marsh still at the crease, and with minimal play likely on the fifth day at Old Trafford, it will only be a matter of batting out the overs that are played for the visitors to ensure they can’t lose the series. Another curtailed day in Manchester, and Australia will celebrate having retained the Ashes once again.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 23, 2023 02:22 PM IST
England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 5 Live Score: What is the weather like right now?
Every English and Australian fan must be refreshing the weather update on their laptops, phones and tabs right now. It was raining until 4 hours ago and it is still. The little ray of hope is that the winds are strong and it's blowing towards north, increasing the possibilites of rain. But even if that happens, we are unlikely to have a full day of play.
- Jul 23, 2023 02:09 PM IST
Ashes 4th Test Day 5 Live Score: It's England vs rain today
Hello and welcome to Day 5 of yet another riveting Ashes Test match between England and Australia. The big-match series has lived up to the hype so far with another Test heading into the final day. However, the conclusion of this Test match promises to be more of a damp squib as there are huge possibilities of rain on Sunday. Yes, the dark clouds over Old Trafford stadium could not have come at a worse time for England and a washout today will ensure a draw and allow Australia to retain The Ashes. The forecast for today looks dull!