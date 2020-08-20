England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Weather report: Will rain spoil another game in Southampton?

cricket

England and Pakistan will square off in the final Test starting Friday and for both the teams, a lot will be on the line going into this match. England, led by Joe Root, have been quite successful in turning things around for themselves over the summer. After losing the first Test against West Indies, England managed to win the remainder of the two Tests and won the series. They also won the first Test after pulling themselves up from the brinks of a defeat and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The 2nd Test, though, ended in a draw, thus depriving Pakistan a chance to level the series.

Now, as the two teams get ready to face off again in the third Test, which is taking place in the same ground - Rose Bowl in Southampton - everyone wants to know just one thing - how is the weather for the next five days.

The constant rain delays and bad light interruptions led to only a little amount o cricket on the five days during the 2nd Test, and there was no result in the match. It has led to a widespread debate over whether the play should continue under lights.

To counter the concerns of bad light, it has been decided that if there is rain interruption, the play on the next day would start early to cover up the remaining overs. But the big question is - will there be rain?

According to Accuweather, the weather is expected to be quite windy on Friday and Saturday and showers are expected on both the days.

But the good news that the forecast predicts that the weather will improve from Sunday onwards, and there be good amount of sunshine on both Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, which is scheduled to be the final of the Test, the weather is expected to take another bad turn and will remain mostly cloudy with a shower.

The fans will hope that rain on the first two days of the Test does not spoil chances of the match getting a clear winner in the 3rd Test which promises to be a cracker.