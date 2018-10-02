Former Pakistan captain passes ‘verdict’ on Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, compares him to Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis is very impressed with the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and lauded the way he led the side in the absence of Virat Kohli.

“See, Virat Kohli is Virat Kohli. You cannot really challenge that. But I think even without him this Indian team has really done well in the Asia Cup,” said Younis in an interview to Khaleej Times.

“Virat makes a massive difference at number three. But without Virat in the tournament, I think Rohit has done a wonderful job. He is very calm. His captaincy is growing every day. I have seen him do the captaincy in IPL as well. He is very calm. He likes to allow people to make their own decisions. He allows people to make their moves. He is a wonderful captain,” the further added.

Waqar was also very impressed with the Indian openers and said that the team is very professional and seems to have all the bases covered in the subcontinent where the conditions are very similar to India.

“Look India is a very professional outfit when it comes to playing in this part of the world. Playing on these pitches is very much like playing in India. They have got a world class openers. And it is very difficult when you have someone like Rohit (Sharma) and Shikhar (Dhawan) opening the innings and they are giving you a good partnership almost every time,” said Younis.

