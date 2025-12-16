Green, Livingstone's price and team, uncapped hidden gems, unsold big names - All you can expect from IPL 2026 auction
The IPL 2026 mini-auction simulation showcases KKR's purse advantage with Green, CSK's strategy, and the rising prices for uncapped wicketkeeper-batters.
The IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi promises drama, but beneath the surface noise lies a mathematical reality: when you run the numbers, certain patterns become undeniable.
We build a probabilistic auction simulation incorporating official constraints - 77 slots, 31 overseas positions, team specific purses, and needs, alongside real market intelligence gathered from expert analysis, mock auctions, and franchise behaviour patterns. What emerged wasn’t prophecy, but probability: a clear map of where auction logic leads when purse pressure meets role scarcity.
Here is what the numbers say about December 16, 2025.
The Method
Our simulation engine processed 369 players across 42 sets, executing 500 complete auction runs with:
Realistic bidding mechanics: Teams bid based on role demand, purse availability, and slots remaining.
Budget discipline enforcement: Teams must reserve INR 30 lakh per remaining slot
Overseas cap compliance: Maximum INR 18 crore fee rule applied
Shuffled set orders: Player sequence randomized within each set to mirror auction-room unpredictability
Each simulation ran from Set 1 through Set 42, filling 77 slots with teams making rational budget- constrained decisions.
Top 10 buys: The Premium Tier
Here’s where the big money landed across 500 simulations:
Rank
Player
Team
Avg Price
Median
Sell Rate
1
|Cameron Green
|KKR
|₹22.50cr
|₹22.50cr
96%
2
|Venkatesh Iyer
|KKR
|₹16.35cr
|₹16.67cr
50%
3
|Liam Livingstone
|CSK
|₹16.13cr
|₹18.00cr
51%
4
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|CSK
|₹15.55cr
|₹16.36cr
98%
5
|Jamie Smith
|RCB
|₹10.44cr
|₹10.23cr
88%
6
|Ravi Bishnoi
|SRH
|₹10.42cr
|₹10.35cr
88%
7
|Matheesha Pathirana
|CSK
|₹7.57cr
|₹7.50cr
100%
8
|David Miller
|CSK
|₹6.86cr
|₹6.84cr
65%
9
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|KKR
|₹5.92cr
|₹5.94cr
95%
10
|Devon Conway
|KKR
|₹5.89cr
|₹5.86cr
95%
Cameron Green’s Dominance: In 480 of 500 simulations (96%), Cameron Green landed with KRR at exactly INR 22.50 crore. This wasn’t random: KKR’s INR 64.30 crore purse, 13 available slots, and desperate need for an Andre Russell replacement created the perfect storm. CSK pushed occasionally, but KKR’s runway is simply longer.
CSK’s Middle-order stack: The simulation consistently awarded CSK three premium buys - Livingstone (INR 16.10 cr), Hasaranga (INR 15.55 cr) and Pathirana (INR 7.5 cr), which aligns perfectly with their stated needs: middle-order power, spin options and death bowling. Livingstone,in particular, appeared in CSK’s squad in 254 of 500 runs, validating reports they will bid aggressively after missing him in 2025.
The Bishnoi factor: Ravi Bishnoi, one of the only two Indians in the INR 2 crore base bracket (alongside Venkatesh Iyer), became SRH’s most frequent premium buy at INR 10.4 crore across 88% of simulations. SRH’s spin bowling void, created by releasing Adeam Zampa and Rahul Chahar, makes a wrist spinner non-negotiable, and Bishnoi fills that with IPL pedigree.
Big Names Unsold: The mini-auction trap
Even marquee players went unsold with surprising frequency when role overlap or slot exhaustion intervened:
- Steve Smith (INR 2 crore base): Unsold in 100% simulations
- Jason Holder (INR 2 crore base): Unsold in 100% simulations
- Daryl Mitchell (INR 2 crore base): Unsold in 100% simulations
- Kyle Jamieson (INR 2 crore base): Unsold in 100% simulations
This reflects mini-auction reality: overseas slots are finite, and teams prioritise specialists over good players without immediate first-XI fit. Smith’s batting prowess doesn’t solve a structural problem for any franchise within their overseas budget.
Uncapped Gold: The INR 2 crore club
The simulation's biggest validation came in the uncapped market, where three names dominated.
Rank
Player
Team
Avg Price
Sell Rate
1
|Tushar Raheja
|KKR
|₹2.19cr
100%
2
|Salil Arora
|KKR
|₹2.16cr
100%
3
|Kartik Sharma
|KKR
|₹2.15cr
100%
4
|Mahipal Lomror
|RR
|₹0.51cr
100%
5
|Karn Sharma
|MI
|₹0.50cr
98%
The wicketkeeper premium
All three top uncapped buys are wicketkeeper-batters, reflecting auction logic: keeper flexibility solves multiple problems.
- Tushar Raheja: Appeared in KKR’s squad in 232/500 simulations at an average INR 2.20 crore. His domestic performance creates the profile teams generally chase.
- Salil Arora: The simulation had him landing with KKR at INR 2.16 crore across all 500 runs where he sold. His late arrival meant slot scarcity for him, teams desperate for cover had fewer alternatives.
- Kartik Sharma: Another name who stayed in the INR 2.10 crore range across 100% successful bids
KKR’s dominance here reflects their 13-slot advantage, they could afford depth buys other teams couldn’t justify.
Indias vs Overseas: The pricing debate
Across 500 simulations, the average prices split predictably:
- Indian players: INR 1.95 crore (median: INR 0.50 crore)
- Overseas players: INR 2.78 crore (median: INR 0.41 crore)
The higher overseas average is deceptive, driven entirely by the premium tier. At the median, overseas players actually sold cheaper, reflecting the glut of foreign pace bowlers and spinners in Sets 12-22 competing for limited slots.
The takeaway: overseas scarcity exists only in specific roles. Generic overseas quicks? Abundant and cheap.
Team structures: How squads actually built
Tracking the most frequent signings per franchise reveals strategic archetypes
KKR (13 slots, INR 64.30 crore): The market bully
- Secured Green in 96% of simulations
- Added Fraser-Mcgurk/Conway for the opening slot
- Filled depth with uncapped keepers
- Pattern: One marquee, one Indian premium, bulk uncapped.
CSK (9 slots, INR 43.40 crore): Targeted precision
- Livingstone, Hasaranga, Pathirana
- Indian depth: Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw
- Pattern: 3-4 premium buys, minimal bulk
SRH (10 slots, INR 25.50 crore): Indian core refinement
- Bishnoi locked
- Shivam Mavi, Akash Deep
- Only 2 overseas slots = domestic depth obsession
- Pattern: One premium overseas, flood Indian pace
RR (9 slots, INR 16.50 cr): Value hunting
- Only 1 overseas slot forces base-price domestic-binge
- Top buys: Yash Dhull, Anmolpreet Singh, Atharva Taide
- Pattern: Zero premium spend, maximum volume
MI (5 slots, INR 2.75 Cr): Street shopping
- Entire strategy = INR 30 lakh base picks
- Smallest purse = zero market influence
- Pattern: adding depth
Limitations and Caveats
Simulations don't predict chaos - they map probability under stable assumptions:
- Franchise surprises: One team’s must have irrationality breaks models
- Set order effects: Players in Sets 1-5 have structural advantage we can’t fully account for
That said, across 500 runs with randomized orders, the same names kept surfacing. That's a signal, not noise.
The Bottom Line
If this simulation teaches anything, it’s that mini-auctions reward teams who solve math problems, not those chasing names. KKR’s purse advantage isn’t just money, it's optionality to absorb volatility. CSK’s smaller purse forces surgical precision, which they execute by locking 3 premium roles early. SRH’s 2-overseas-slot constraint becomes a feature, not a bug, when you flood domestic depth.
And for the uncapped market? The keeper batter trifecta isn’t just hype - its auction geometry. When 10 teams need backup keepers and only 23 uncapped options exist in that category, prices spike. The simulation simply made that visible.