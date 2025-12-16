Search Search
Green, Livingstone's price and team, uncapped hidden gems, unsold big names - All you can expect from IPL 2026 auction

By Probuddha Bhattacharjee
Updated on: Dec 16, 2025 09:17 am IST

The IPL 2026 mini-auction simulation showcases KKR's purse advantage with Green, CSK's strategy, and the rising prices for uncapped wicketkeeper-batters.

The IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi promises drama, but beneath the surface noise lies a mathematical reality: when you run the numbers, certain patterns become undeniable.

IPL 2025 Auction LIVE Updates: The accelerated auction will happen in the second half of Day 2 (BCCI)
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE Updates: The accelerated auction will happen in the second half of Day 2 (BCCI)

We build a probabilistic auction simulation incorporating official constraints - 77 slots, 31 overseas positions, team specific purses, and needs, alongside real market intelligence gathered from expert analysis, mock auctions, and franchise behaviour patterns. What emerged wasn’t prophecy, but probability: a clear map of where auction logic leads when purse pressure meets role scarcity.

Here is what the numbers say about December 16, 2025.

The Method

Our simulation engine processed 369 players across 42 sets, executing 500 complete auction runs with:

Realistic bidding mechanics: Teams bid based on role demand, purse availability, and slots remaining.

Budget discipline enforcement: Teams must reserve INR 30 lakh per remaining slot

Overseas cap compliance: Maximum INR 18 crore fee rule applied

Shuffled set orders: Player sequence randomized within each set to mirror auction-room unpredictability

Each simulation ran from Set 1 through Set 42, filling 77 slots with teams making rational budget- constrained decisions.

Top 10 buys: The Premium Tier

Here’s where the big money landed across 500 simulations:

Rank

Player

Team

Avg Price

Median

Sell Rate

1

Cameron GreenKKR 22.50cr 22.50cr

96%

2

Venkatesh IyerKKR 16.35cr 16.67cr

50%

3

Liam LivingstoneCSK 16.13cr 18.00cr

51%

4

Wanindu HasarangaCSK 15.55cr 16.36cr

98%

5

Jamie SmithRCB 10.44cr 10.23cr

88%

6

Ravi BishnoiSRH 10.42cr 10.35cr

88%

7

Matheesha PathiranaCSK 7.57cr 7.50cr

100%

8

David MillerCSK 6.86cr 6.84cr

65%

9

Jake Fraser-McGurkKKR 5.92cr 5.94cr

95%

10

Devon ConwayKKR 5.89cr 5.86cr

95%

Cameron Green’s Dominance: In 480 of 500 simulations (96%), Cameron Green landed with KRR at exactly INR 22.50 crore. This wasn’t random: KKR’s INR 64.30 crore purse, 13 available slots, and desperate need for an Andre Russell replacement created the perfect storm. CSK pushed occasionally, but KKR’s runway is simply longer.

The Cameron Green destiny(HT)
The Cameron Green destiny(HT)

CSK’s Middle-order stack: The simulation consistently awarded CSK three premium buys - Livingstone (INR 16.10 cr), Hasaranga (INR 15.55 cr) and Pathirana (INR 7.5 cr), which aligns perfectly with their stated needs: middle-order power, spin options and death bowling. Livingstone,in particular, appeared in CSK’s squad in 254 of 500 runs, validating reports they will bid aggressively after missing him in 2025.

The Bishnoi factor: Ravi Bishnoi, one of the only two Indians in the INR 2 crore base bracket (alongside Venkatesh Iyer), became SRH’s most frequent premium buy at INR 10.4 crore across 88% of simulations. SRH’s spin bowling void, created by releasing Adeam Zampa and Rahul Chahar, makes a wrist spinner non-negotiable, and Bishnoi fills that with IPL pedigree.

Where the money flew in IPL auction simulation.(HT)
Where the money flew in IPL auction simulation.(HT)

Big Names Unsold: The mini-auction trap

Even marquee players went unsold with surprising frequency when role overlap or slot exhaustion intervened:

  • Steve Smith (INR 2 crore base): Unsold in 100% simulations
  • Jason Holder (INR 2 crore base): Unsold in 100% simulations
  • Daryl Mitchell (INR 2 crore base): Unsold in 100% simulations
  • Kyle Jamieson (INR 2 crore base): Unsold in 100% simulations

This reflects mini-auction reality: overseas slots are finite, and teams prioritise specialists over good players without immediate first-XI fit. Smith’s batting prowess doesn’t solve a structural problem for any franchise within their overseas budget.

Uncapped Gold: The INR 2 crore club

The simulation's biggest validation came in the uncapped market, where three names dominated.

Rank

Player

Team

Avg Price

Sell Rate

1

Tushar RahejaKKR 2.19cr

100%

2

Salil AroraKKR 2.16cr

100%

3

Kartik SharmaKKR 2.15cr

100%

4

Mahipal LomrorRR 0.51cr

100%

5

Karn SharmaMI 0.50cr

98%

The wicketkeeper premium

All three top uncapped buys are wicketkeeper-batters, reflecting auction logic: keeper flexibility solves multiple problems.

  • Tushar Raheja: Appeared in KKR’s squad in 232/500 simulations at an average INR 2.20 crore. His domestic performance creates the profile teams generally chase.
  • Salil Arora: The simulation had him landing with KKR at INR 2.16 crore across all 500 runs where he sold. His late arrival meant slot scarcity for him, teams desperate for cover had fewer alternatives.
  • Kartik Sharma: Another name who stayed in the INR 2.10 crore range across 100% successful bids

Uncapped players sale chances heatmap(HT)
Uncapped players sale chances heatmap(HT)

KKR’s dominance here reflects their 13-slot advantage, they could afford depth buys other teams couldn’t justify.

Also Read: BCCI's last-minute change before IPL auction 2026 leaves franchises crying ‘unprecedented’; 19 new players added

Indias vs Overseas: The pricing debate

Across 500 simulations, the average prices split predictably:

  • Indian players: INR 1.95 crore (median: INR 0.50 crore)
  • Overseas players: INR 2.78 crore (median: INR 0.41 crore)

The higher overseas average is deceptive, driven entirely by the premium tier. At the median, overseas players actually sold cheaper, reflecting the glut of foreign pace bowlers and spinners in Sets 12-22 competing for limited slots.

The takeaway: overseas scarcity exists only in specific roles. Generic overseas quicks? Abundant and cheap.

Team structures: How squads actually built

Tracking the most frequent signings per franchise reveals strategic archetypes

KKR (13 slots, INR 64.30 crore): The market bully

  • Secured Green in 96% of simulations
  • Added Fraser-Mcgurk/Conway for the opening slot
  • Filled depth with uncapped keepers
  • Pattern: One marquee, one Indian premium, bulk uncapped.

CSK (9 slots, INR 43.40 crore): Targeted precision

  • Livingstone, Hasaranga, Pathirana
  • Indian depth: Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw
  • Pattern: 3-4 premium buys, minimal bulk

SRH (10 slots, INR 25.50 crore): Indian core refinement

  • Bishnoi locked
  • Shivam Mavi, Akash Deep
  • Only 2 overseas slots = domestic depth obsession
  • Pattern: One premium overseas, flood Indian pace

RR (9 slots, INR 16.50 cr): Value hunting

  • Only 1 overseas slot forces base-price domestic-binge
  • Top buys: Yash Dhull, Anmolpreet Singh, Atharva Taide
  • Pattern: Zero premium spend, maximum volume

MI (5 slots, INR 2.75 Cr): Street shopping

  • Entire strategy = INR 30 lakh base picks
  • Smallest purse = zero market influence
  • Pattern: adding depth

Limitations and Caveats

Simulations don't predict chaos - they map probability under stable assumptions:

  • Franchise surprises: One team’s must have irrationality breaks models
  • Set order effects: Players in Sets 1-5 have structural advantage we can’t fully account for

That said, across 500 runs with randomized orders, the same names kept surfacing. That's a signal, not noise.

The Bottom Line

If this simulation teaches anything, it’s that mini-auctions reward teams who solve math problems, not those chasing names. KKR’s purse advantage isn’t just money, it's optionality to absorb volatility. CSK’s smaller purse forces surgical precision, which they execute by locking 3 premium roles early. SRH’s 2-overseas-slot constraint becomes a feature, not a bug, when you flood domestic depth.

And for the uncapped market? The keeper batter trifecta isn’t just hype - its auction geometry. When 10 teams need backup keepers and only 23 uncapped options exist in that category, prices spike. The simulation simply made that visible.

