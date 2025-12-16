Green, Livingstone's price and team, uncapped hidden gems, unsold big names - All you can expect from IPL 2026 auction

The IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi promises drama, but beneath the surface noise lies a mathematical reality: when you run the numbers, certain patterns become undeniable. IPL 2025 Auction LIVE Updates: The accelerated auction will happen in the second half of Day 2 (BCCI)

We build a probabilistic auction simulation incorporating official constraints - 77 slots, 31 overseas positions, team specific purses, and needs, alongside real market intelligence gathered from expert analysis, mock auctions, and franchise behaviour patterns. What emerged wasn’t prophecy, but probability: a clear map of where auction logic leads when purse pressure meets role scarcity.

Here is what the numbers say about December 16, 2025.

The Method

Our simulation engine processed 369 players across 42 sets, executing 500 complete auction runs with:

Realistic bidding mechanics: Teams bid based on role demand, purse availability, and slots remaining.

Budget discipline enforcement: Teams must reserve INR 30 lakh per remaining slot

Overseas cap compliance: Maximum INR 18 crore fee rule applied

Shuffled set orders: Player sequence randomized within each set to mirror auction-room unpredictability

Each simulation ran from Set 1 through Set 42, filling 77 slots with teams making rational budget- constrained decisions.

Top 10 buys: The Premium Tier

Here’s where the big money landed across 500 simulations:

Rank Player Team Avg Price Median Sell Rate 1 Cameron Green KKR ₹ 22.50cr ₹ 22.50cr 96% 2 Venkatesh Iyer KKR ₹ 16.35cr ₹ 16.67cr 50% 3 Liam Livingstone CSK ₹ 16.13cr ₹ 18.00cr 51% 4 Wanindu Hasaranga CSK ₹ 15.55cr ₹ 16.36cr 98% 5 Jamie Smith RCB ₹ 10.44cr ₹ 10.23cr 88% 6 Ravi Bishnoi SRH ₹ 10.42cr ₹ 10.35cr 88% 7 Matheesha Pathirana CSK ₹ 7.57cr ₹ 7.50cr 100% 8 David Miller CSK ₹ 6.86cr ₹ 6.84cr 65% 9 Jake Fraser-McGurk KKR ₹ 5.92cr ₹ 5.94cr 95% 10 Devon Conway KKR ₹ 5.89cr ₹ 5.86cr 95%

Cameron Green’s Dominance: In 480 of 500 simulations (96%), Cameron Green landed with KRR at exactly INR 22.50 crore. This wasn’t random: KKR’s INR 64.30 crore purse, 13 available slots, and desperate need for an Andre Russell replacement created the perfect storm. CSK pushed occasionally, but KKR’s runway is simply longer.

The Cameron Green destiny(HT)

CSK’s Middle-order stack: The simulation consistently awarded CSK three premium buys - Livingstone (INR 16.10 cr), Hasaranga (INR 15.55 cr) and Pathirana (INR 7.5 cr), which aligns perfectly with their stated needs: middle-order power, spin options and death bowling. Livingstone,in particular, appeared in CSK’s squad in 254 of 500 runs, validating reports they will bid aggressively after missing him in 2025.

The Bishnoi factor: Ravi Bishnoi, one of the only two Indians in the INR 2 crore base bracket (alongside Venkatesh Iyer), became SRH’s most frequent premium buy at INR 10.4 crore across 88% of simulations. SRH’s spin bowling void, created by releasing Adeam Zampa and Rahul Chahar, makes a wrist spinner non-negotiable, and Bishnoi fills that with IPL pedigree.

Where the money flew in IPL auction simulation.(HT)

Big Names Unsold: The mini-auction trap

Even marquee players went unsold with surprising frequency when role overlap or slot exhaustion intervened:

Steve Smith (INR 2 crore base): Unsold in 100% simulations

Jason Holder (INR 2 crore base): Unsold in 100% simulations

Daryl Mitchell (INR 2 crore base): Unsold in 100% simulations

Kyle Jamieson (INR 2 crore base): Unsold in 100% simulations

This reflects mini-auction reality: overseas slots are finite, and teams prioritise specialists over good players without immediate first-XI fit. Smith’s batting prowess doesn’t solve a structural problem for any franchise within their overseas budget.

Uncapped Gold: The INR 2 crore club

The simulation's biggest validation came in the uncapped market, where three names dominated.

Rank Player Team Avg Price Sell Rate 1 Tushar Raheja KKR ₹ 2.19cr 100% 2 Salil Arora KKR ₹ 2.16cr 100% 3 Kartik Sharma KKR ₹ 2.15cr 100% 4 Mahipal Lomror RR ₹ 0.51cr 100% 5 Karn Sharma MI ₹ 0.50cr 98%

The wicketkeeper premium

All three top uncapped buys are wicketkeeper-batters, reflecting auction logic: keeper flexibility solves multiple problems.

Tushar Raheja: Appeared in KKR’s squad in 232/500 simulations at an average INR 2.20 crore. His domestic performance creates the profile teams generally chase.

Salil Arora: The simulation had him landing with KKR at INR 2.16 crore across all 500 runs where he sold. His late arrival meant slot scarcity for him, teams desperate for cover had fewer alternatives.

Kartik Sharma: Another name who stayed in the INR 2.10 crore range across 100% successful bids

Uncapped players sale chances heatmap(HT)

KKR’s dominance here reflects their 13-slot advantage, they could afford depth buys other teams couldn’t justify.

Indias vs Overseas: The pricing debate

Across 500 simulations, the average prices split predictably:

Indian players: INR 1.95 crore (median: INR 0.50 crore)

Overseas players: INR 2.78 crore (median: INR 0.41 crore)

The higher overseas average is deceptive, driven entirely by the premium tier. At the median, overseas players actually sold cheaper, reflecting the glut of foreign pace bowlers and spinners in Sets 12-22 competing for limited slots.

The takeaway: overseas scarcity exists only in specific roles. Generic overseas quicks? Abundant and cheap.

Team structures: How squads actually built

Tracking the most frequent signings per franchise reveals strategic archetypes

KKR (13 slots, INR 64.30 crore): The market bully

Secured Green in 96% of simulations

Added Fraser-Mcgurk/Conway for the opening slot

Filled depth with uncapped keepers

Pattern: One marquee, one Indian premium, bulk uncapped.

CSK (9 slots, INR 43.40 crore): Targeted precision

Livingstone, Hasaranga, Pathirana

Indian depth: Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw Pattern: 3-4 premium buys, minimal bulk

SRH (10 slots, INR 25.50 crore): Indian core refinement

Bishnoi locked

Shivam Mavi, Akash Deep

Only 2 overseas slots = domestic depth obsession

Pattern: One premium overseas, flood Indian pace

RR (9 slots, INR 16.50 cr): Value hunting

Only 1 overseas slot forces base-price domestic-binge

Top buys: Yash Dhull, Anmolpreet Singh, Atharva Taide

Pattern: Zero premium spend, maximum volume

MI (5 slots, INR 2.75 Cr): Street shopping

Entire strategy = INR 30 lakh base picks

Smallest purse = zero market influence

Pattern: adding depth

Limitations and Caveats

Simulations don't predict chaos - they map probability under stable assumptions:

Franchise surprises: One team’s must have irrationality breaks models

Set order effects: Players in Sets 1-5 have structural advantage we can’t fully account for

That said, across 500 runs with randomized orders, the same names kept surfacing. That's a signal, not noise.

The Bottom Line

If this simulation teaches anything, it’s that mini-auctions reward teams who solve math problems, not those chasing names. KKR’s purse advantage isn’t just money, it's optionality to absorb volatility. CSK’s smaller purse forces surgical precision, which they execute by locking 3 premium roles early. SRH’s 2-overseas-slot constraint becomes a feature, not a bug, when you flood domestic depth.

And for the uncapped market? The keeper batter trifecta isn’t just hype - its auction geometry. When 10 teams need backup keepers and only 23 uncapped options exist in that category, prices spike. The simulation simply made that visible.