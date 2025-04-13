Hardik Pandya keeps promise, shreds his own bat to 1100 grams to gift it to WPL star: ‘Champions uplift next generation’

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians are desperate for a turnaround in their fortunes in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The five-time champions have lost four out of their opening five contests, and the franchise will next square off against Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ahead of the key fixture, Hardik kept his promise to Kashvee Gautam. Hardik Pandya fulfills his promise to Kashvee Gautam and gifts her a bat. (Screengrab - Kashvee Gautam Instagram)

For the uninitiated, Kashvee Gautam rose to stardom through her stint with the Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. Kashvee looks up to Hardik Pandya, and during one of the matches in the WPL, she asked the India all-rounder for his bat.

During their meeting, Kashvee spoke to Hardik, revealing that she had modelled her game on the swashbuckling all-rounder and had even written HP33 on her bat. Pandya was overawed with this revelation, promising he would shred one of his bats to 1100 grams, the size of Kashvee's original bat and gift it to her.

Gujarat Giants star Harleen Deol introduced Kashvee to Hardik Pandya, saying that the youngster is a big and ardent fan of the India all-rounder. Hardik then promised Kashvee that he would gift her a bat and present it to her later.

Kashvee Gautam has earned her maiden call-up to the Indian women's team ahead of this year's World Cup, which will be played in India.

Hardik Pandya meets Kashvee Gautam in Delhi

Ahead of the Mumbai Indians' fixture against Delhi Capitals in Delhi, Kashvee Gautam visited the Arun Jaitley Stadium to meet Hardik Pandya. Then, the Mumbai Indians captain kept his promise, gifting the Gujarat Giants star with a bat.

Kashvee Gautam shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "Champions don’t just play the game—they uplift the next generation. Hardik Pandya, promise made, promise kept. Thank you, @hardikpandya93."

Hardik Pandya congratulated Kashvee for earning a call-up to the senior women's side. "Badhai ho, badhai ho pehle call ke liye. (Congratulations on the maiden call-up). How are you feeling? All good?"

The 31-year-old then presented Kashvee with a bat, saying, "You play with this bat. If you like it, let me know. Please enjoy. Do well, play for India."

Hardik Pandya also signed the bat before presenting it to Kashvee Gautam. For the unversed, the Gujarat Giants star has been named in India's squad for the upcoming Tri-Series against Sri Lanka and South Africa.