Hardik Pandya shakes up ODI captaincy race against Gill as Rohit Sharma's future hinges on Champions Trophy fate: Report

Team India is gearing up for the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand this Sunday, but a transition could be on the cards in Indian cricket following the title clash. At the heart of this transition stands India's current captain, Rohit Sharma, who is widely expected to make a decision on his leadership future. India's Hardik Pandya (R) celebrates a wicket with Rohit Sharma (AP)

Speculation around Rohit Sharma’s future initially intensified in the wake of India’s struggles in Test cricket. Under Rohit’s leadership, the team failed to register a single victory in the home series against New Zealand (0-3), and then suffered a 3-1 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, losing two matches with him at the helm.

While India has since enjoyed a dominant run in ODIs – a 3-0 sweep against England and an unbeaten campaign at the Champions Trophy so far – there's a strong possibility that the BCCI is already planning for the future.

According to a report from Dainik Jagran, it is possible that Rohit may even step away from ODIs entirely if India fail to lift the Champions Trophy title on Sunday. However, another option remains on the table; he could relinquish the captaincy while continuing as a batter.

In such a scenario, the race for his successor is heating up, and surprisingly, two names are reportedly in contention. Shubman Gill has naturally been seen as Rohit’s natural heir in the ODI setup after being named the vice-captain for the Champions Trophy, but all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also emerged as a serious contender for the leadership role.

If there is any uncertainty over Gill or Pandya, KL Rahul could also be considered as an alternative, the report suggests. With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, the BCCI may look to make a strategic decision soon, ensuring the next captain has ample time to shape the team’s future.

Whether Rohit himself takes the call or the board steps in, Indian cricket appears to be approaching a significant transition in its leadership.

No doubt on Kohli

The report also clarified that there is no immediate uncertainty surrounding Virat Kohli’s place in the ODI setup, as his form with the bat remains solid. Unlike the ongoing discussions around Rohit Sharma’s leadership, Kohli’s future in the format is entirely in his own hands.

Kohli smashed a century during the match against Pakistan in the group stage, and also played a match-winning 84-run knock in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy against Australia.