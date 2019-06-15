ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Top five player battles – Virat Kohli and Co face Mohammad Amir challenge

In-form India will look to continue their unbeaten run when they lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in a blockbuster ICC World Cup 2019 encounter at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Sunday.

Virat Kohli’s troops have got the better of heavyweights South Africa and Australia in their opening two encounters respectively before their match against New Zealand was washed out in Nottingham. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

As for Pakistan, they have won one, lost two and one match was abandoned due to rain. They need to register their first win over India in World Cup history to move up the point table and challenge for a place in the semis.

Let’s take a look at some important player battles that could decide the course of the match –

Rohit Sharma vs Mohammad Amir

The contest between India opener Rohit Sharma and Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is surely the most talked anticipated battle ahead of the match. In two innings Rohit has scored 179 runs while Amir has scalped 10 wickets in 3 outings in the tournament thus far. The two have come face to face in the past with Rohit scoring just 38 runs off 62 deliveries from Amir and the right-hander has been dismissed by the left-arm pacer once in ODIs.

Virat Kohli vs Wahab Riaz

After a poor first game against South Africa, India skipper Virat Kohli roared back to life in the second, where he scored a blistering half-century against Australia. The task of stopping him will fall to experienced fast-bowler Wahab Riaz, who holds a decent record against him. Wahab has bowled 72 deliveries to Kohli in ODIs and the right hander has scored 89 runs. Kohli has also been dismissed by Wahab once in the 50-over format of the game.

MS Dhoni vs Mohammad Hafeez

Wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been in good nick and he showed his hitting prowess during his short stay at the crease against Australia. Dhoni is likely to come up against spinner Mohammad Hafeez, who usually operates during the middle overs. The two have come face to face quite a few times in the past as Dhoni has faced 111 deliveries from Hafeez in ODIs. The former India skipper has scored 79 runs off Hafeez and he has been dismissed by the Pakistan spinner once.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman can take the game away from the opposition early with his hard-hitting. Although he hasn’t come to the party in the World Cup yet, he remains a dangerous prospect for the ‘Men in Blue’. The task of getting rid of him early on in the innings will fall to India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who holds a good record against him. Off 28 Bumrah deliveries, Zaman has managed to score just 16 runs but to his credit, he hasn’t been dismissed but the World No.1 bowler yet.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Imam-ul –Haq

Like Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq too can score quickly but he is more consistent than his opening partner. He will have to face the pace and guile of Bhuvneshwar Kumar early on in the innings and this battle could go either way. Off 15 Bhuvnheswar deliveries, Imam has scored just 4 runs and has been dismissed by the Indian seamer once.

