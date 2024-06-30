New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were among a host of leaders and prominent people from different fields who hailed the Indian cricket team's T20 World Cup win, praising its "never-say-die spirit". India hails cricket team's remarkable grit, perseverance after long-awaited T20 WC win

Taking to X soon after India defeated South Africa in a nail-biter on Saturday night, Prime Minister Modi said the cricketers have won the hearts of crores of Indians.

He said on X, "CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team."

He described the thriller in which India repulsed a determined South African team as historic.

Over 140 crore Indians are feeling proud of the cricketers' performance, he said, adding that they won the cup in the field and hearts of crores of Indians in villages and streets.

Noting that India did not lose a single match, the prime minister said it is not a small achievement in a tournament where so many countries participated.

"My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the T20 World Cup. With the never-say-die spirit, the team sailed through difficult situations and demonstrated outstanding skills throughout the tournament. It was an extraordinary victory in the final match. Well done, Team," Murmu said.

Congratulating Team India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it gave a phenomenal performance throughout the tournament.

"Surya, what a brilliant catch! Rohit, this win is a testament to your leadership. Rahul, I know team India will miss your guidance. The spectacular Men in Blue have made our country proud," Gandhi said on X referring to coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav.

Union Minister Amit Shah said it was a glorious moment for the nation and the players put up a stellar performance throughout the tournament with "unmatched team spirit and sportsmanship".

"The nation swells with pride at their historic achievement," he said on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the the victory will motivate many upcoming cricketers and sportspersons.

"The entire nation is elated by India winning the T20 Cricket World Cup! Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for spectacular display of cricketing skills, grit and perseverance," he said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the team's relentless spirit and remarkable skill have brought immense pride to every Indian.

"Thank you for inspiring millions & showcasing the true spirit of sportsmanship!" he said on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the victory has made every Indian proud.

"Many Congratulations to the Men in Blue for their impressive display of talent and dedication. Virat Kohli, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh shone through the match. Every Indian is proud of this incredible victory.

"Your accomplishments will always be celebrated and cherished. We look forward to continuing to support and cheer for you in future matches!" he said.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella greeted India on winning the title.

"What a final!!! Congrats, India, and well played, South Africa. Super World Cup... let us have more cricket in the West Indies and USA!!" he posted on X.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said India was a well-deserved winner of the tournament.

"What a game, could barely breathe, everything that makes sports incredible. Congrats India, so well deserved! SA was incredible. Amazing," he posted on X.

Actors Ajay Devgn, Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan also took to social media to express their happiness.

"Words can't describe the joy! Congratulations Team India, you've made history! This victory is etched in our hearts," Devgn said.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was among those who congratulated the men in blue.

India's agonising 11-year wait for a global title was brought to an end as the star-studded team outwitted South Africa by seven runs in a see-saw final that went down to the wire to lift its second T20 World Cup trophy in Bridgetown in Barbados on Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.