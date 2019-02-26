India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma on verge of joining MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina in elite list

Rohit Sharma is just one match away from becoming the third Indian cricketer to play 300 T20 matches and the Mumbai Indians skipper will join MS Dhoni (301) and Suresh Raina (300) in the elite list.

Overall, there are 14 cricketers in total who have played 300 or more T20 encounters in their career with West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard topping the table with 451 appearances.

Rohit has played 94 T20Is for India and in the Indian Premier League, he has represented Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians. The rest of his matches came for India A and his domestic side Mumbai.

Rohit also has a chance to add more accolades to an already illustrious career when he takes the field during the second T20I against Australia in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma (102) needs two sixes to surpass New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and West Indies batsman Chris Gayle (both with 103 sixes) to become the batsman with the most number of sixes in T20Is.

During the ODI series against New Zealand, Rohit slammed two sixes in the third encounter and in the process, became the joint highest six-hitter for India with 215 hits. He currently shares the record with MS Dhoni.

