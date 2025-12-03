India's new jersey for T20 World Cup unveiled by Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma during second ODI vs South Africa

India’s jersey for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup was unveiled in spectacular fashion on Wednesday during the second ODI against South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Former India captain and tournament brand ambassador Rohit Sharma, along with India T20 batter Tilak Varma, presented the new kit before a packed crowd, marking the first public reveal of the design that the team will wear at the upcoming global event. India's new T20 World Cup jersey(HT Photo)

The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, will see India placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia. India open their campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7.

Adidas, the official kit sponsor, unveiled the jersey in partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In a dramatic on-field moment, a life-size version of the jersey was unfurled across the stadium turf during the innings break, drawing loud cheers from fans and turning the ODI into a celebratory curtain-raiser for India’s World Cup preparations.

How is India's new T20I jersey special and different from others?

According to adidas, the new jersey merges modern performance engineering with nostalgic elements inspired by India’s iconic 1990s kits. The design integrates contemporary pattern innovation and retains the celebrated neckline from the 2024 T20 World Cup–winning jersey. Built with body-mapped 3D engineered mechanical stretch fabrics and adidas’ latest CLIMACOOL+ technology, the kit promises enhanced ventilation and quicker sweat-wicking to help players cope with warmer conditions expected during the tournament. Perforated three-stripe tape and strategically placed mesh panels further boost breathability.

“adidas is committed to delivering world-class performance gear for our cricketers. Every jersey carries the story of the players who wear it, the fans who champion it, and the heritage it represents,” said Vijay Chauhan, GM, adidas India. “Together with BCCI, we are proud to unveil this jersey amidst its biggest believers—Indian cricket fans. We can’t wait to see the country wear these colours with pride at the upcoming tournaments, especially the World Cup.”

Rohit Sharma, who led India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024 and is now transitioning into a new phase of his career, said the jersey symbolised the unity of players and supporters. “From cheering as a young fan to lifting trophies for the country, this game has given me memories for a lifetime. Now, as I step into a new chapter, the pride remains the same. This new Team India jersey reminds us that whether you’re in the stands or on the field, we all wear the same colours and believe in the same dream for India.”