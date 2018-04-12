IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl vs Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya out

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson chose to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League 2018 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. (LIVE SCORECARD) (LIVE UPDATES)

Mumbai Indians were without Hardik Pandya who had twisted his ankle in the first match against Chennai Super King. Despite Rohit saying a few days earlier that he expected Hardik to be fit in time for the match, Mumbai had to replace him with Pradeep Sangwan.

The other change for Mumbai Indians was Ben Cutting, who replaced the New Zealand left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad brought in Sandeep Sharma, who replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was forced to sit out for this game due to a sore back.

Interestingly, Bhuvneshwar bowled for a while as the teams warmed up ahead of the match.

Mumbai Indians are coming off a narrow one-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings while Sunrisers thrashed Rajasthan Royals in their first match by nine wickets.

Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma is one half-century short of becoming the third Indian batsman after Gautam Gambhir (53) and Virat Kohli (52), and fifth overall in T20 cricket, to score a half-century of fifties.

Both the teams have played 10 matches so far, winning five matches each. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad enjoy a better record in their last five meets by winning three matches.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Deepa Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Mayank Markande, Pradeep Sangwan.