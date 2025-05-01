IPL 2025, RR vs MI Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals energised by Suryavanshi spectacle prepare to host MI winning machine

RR vs MI IPL 2025 Live Updates, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: A couple of days after one of the most remarkable days in the history of the IPL, the tournament returns to Jaipur, with a Rajasthan Royals team that has finally stopped the rot preparing to face the Mumbai Indians machine. Only two nights removed from Vaibhav Suryavamshi announcing himself to the world and proving that he was worth all the hype, he faces a stern challenge: the five-time IPL champions, on a five-match win-streak, boasting some of the best bowlers in the sport. Does the teenaged sensation have more up his sleeves?...Read More

How Suryavanshi deals with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult fresh off a 35-ball century is definitely what most neutral fans will be tuning in for, but there is much more at stake as Jaipur welcomes MI. The visiting team have all the momentum: they extended their win-streak to five with a dominant performance against LSG, and each of those five wins has seen them win with some comfort and in some style. With Suryakumar Yadav firing, Bumrah working his way back to his best, Rohit Sharma shedding his bad form, and their overseas stars growing accustomed to life in the blue jersey, this is a team which looks difficult to stop.

RR’s season never got going in quite the same way, a string of three humbling failed run-chases the tale of their season. But equally, they have provided the most memorable moment of the season thus far, and performances such as those can have a tremendous impact on the mentality of any team. It is very much win-at-all-costs for the Royals now: if they want to harbour hopes of a miraculous comeback to charge towards the playoffs, these matches are crucial chances to claw back ground on the teams ahead of them.

For RR, there needs to be a confidence and a focus on what is working at the minute. This includes the form of their two openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal in particular, who has suddenly become the face of this team. With Sanju Samson still expected to be injured, these last few matches serve as a chance for Jaiswal to really hammer home his leadership propositions, to try and prove he can be the man to lead an IPL franchise heading into the future. With the ball in hand, a lot of responsibility rests on the shoulders of Jofra Archer, who was slightly expensive against GT last time out but will remain crucial in all phases of the bowling innings. His impact will be crucial: if MI can keep him quiet, their stacked batting order will fancy their chances through the match.

Despite RR’s stellar win last time out, the favourites in this match are certainly MI, who could go top with a solid win today, and extend their streak to six. Equally, this would be a result that pushes them clear of the likes of GT, PBKS, and DC on six wins so far, making them favourites to qualify in the top two. Expect all guns to be blazing at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.