Jagadeesan record 277 helps TN tear up record books

On a record-breaking spree in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Tamil Nadu’s N Jagadeesan hammered 277 (141 balls) against Arunachal Pradesh at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday to register the highest individual score in List A cricket while becoming the first batter in history to score five successive List A centuries.

The previous highest individual score in men's List A cricket was 268 by Alistair Brown against Glamorgan in 2002. In Indian domestic cricket, Prithvi Shaw's unbeaten 227 against Puducherry in 2021 was the top score. As for most centuries in a row, three batters had four centuries in a row -- Kumar Sangakkara in 2014-15, Alviro Petersen in 2015-16 and Devdutt Padikkal in 2020-21.

While the opening batter’s double hundred came against an inexperienced Arunachal Pradesh attack, his previous four hundreds in the tournament had come against seasoned teams: Andhra (114*), Chhattisgarh (107), Goa (168) and Haryana (128).

“I had no clue that I had broken the record (highest List A score). After I got out, I got to know. I was more focussed on the process. I believe in the process. Some positive vibe. Seek the positive vibe. Just about my routines. It doesn’t matter if I get a 100 or a 200," the 26-year-old Jagadeesan said after the day’s play.

After scoring a hundred (123) on his Ranji Trophy debut, against Madhya Pradesh, six seasons ago, it has taken time for Jagadeesan to produce an impactful performance like this time, where he has made everyone sit up and take notice. Only last week, he had the disappointment of being released by IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings where he spent four years, mostly warming the bench.

“That’s not in my control. It was their (CSK) choice and not mine. It doesn’t change the way I play. I try to stay in the present as much as possible. Whether I get picked or not, it doesn’t matter. I am in a mindset where if I am not picked, I will go and work on myself for the next two or three months to become a better cricketer,” said Jagdeesan while adding that it was an eye-opener, “Since then, I haven’t been thinking about any of the results. Before that, I put myself under pressure. I wanted to score runs. Somewhere along that path, I forgot to enjoy myself. Now, I am learning how to do that again.”

In the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy, Jagadeesan is the leading scorer with 799 runs in six matches at an average of 159.80. It is an impressive turnaround after a mediocre Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy where he managed just 118 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 129.50.

Speaking on what helped him to raise his game, he said: “Overall, it all comes down to preparation and how I approach each and every game. The main thing for me was to step on the ground for each and every game with the same attitude, whether you score runs or not.”

It was quite a hectic day for the scorers and the statisticians. Among the many records broken were, Tamil Nadu (506 for 2) becoming the first team to score 500-plus runs in men's List A cricket and the 435-win margin by runs is also the biggest win in terms of runs in men's List A cricket.