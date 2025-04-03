Menu Explore
Mohammed Siraj speaks his heart out in emotional admission on facing RCB at Chinnaswamy: ‘I was here for 7 years…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 03, 2025 06:06 AM IST

Mohammed Siraj admitted that it was an emotional match for him playing at a venue in a blue jersey and not RCB's red.

Premier pacer Mohammed Siraj opened up on his emotional return to M Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, but in colours different from those of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Siraj, who was signed by Gujarat Titans in a mega auction, ran riot with the ball at a venue where he became a star playing for his Wednesday opposition RCB. The star bowler silenced the Chinnaswamy with his lethal spell as he claimed 3 wickets for just 19 runs in his four overs and was also named Player of the Match.

Mohammed Siraj was the Player of the Match against RCB.(AP Image)
Mohammed Siraj was the Player of the Match against RCB.(AP Image)

Siraj played seven years, from 2018 to 2024, at RCB, but the franchise made a bold call by not retaining him ahead of the 2025 mega auction. He represented the Bengaluru-based franchise in 87 matches, claiming 83 wickets at an average of 31. 45, with his best figures being 4/21.

The 31-year-old admitted that it was an emotional match for him playing at a venue in a blue jersey and not RCB's red.

“I was a bit emotional. I was here for 7 years, changed jersey from red to blue. There was some nervousness and some emotion but the moment I got the ball in my hand, it was full-on,” Siraj said after winning the Player of the Match award.

Siraj ran riot in the powerplay against his former franchise and got the better of Devdutt Padikkal and Phil Salt early, as he was also charged during his celebrations. He hit football great Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration ‘siu’ after claiming the wickets, which he also talked about after the match.

“I am Ronaldo's fan and hence the celebration,” Siraj replied to query of his celebration.

The star pacer missed out on the Champions Trophy squad, which turned into a break for him from cricket.

“Ashish Bhai tells me to go enjoy your bowling”

He revealed that during the break, he was focused on correcting the mistakes he had been committing.

“I had been playing consistently, but during the break I corrected my mistakes and worked on my fitness,” he added.

The 31-year-old also opened up on how working under Ashish Nehra and playing alongside senior pacer Ishant Sharma helped him in his bowling.

“Once I was picked up by Gujarat Titans, I spoke to Ashish Bhai. He (Nehra) tells me to go enjoy your bowling and Ishu (Ishant) Bhai tells me what line and length to bowl. My mindset is to have belief and then the pitch does not matter,” he concluded.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with RCB vs GT Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
