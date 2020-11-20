MS Dhoni celebrates wife Sakshi’s birthday with Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik in Dubai - See pics

cricket

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 12:30 IST

MS Dhoni returned to the cricketing field when he turned out for Chennai Super Kings in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. After the season finished, Dhoni decided to stay back in Dubai to spend time with family. MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi recently celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday. And they were joined by some other sporting greats in Dubai.

Pictures of Sakshi’s birthday were being circulated online and in one of the pictures Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik were seen getting an image clicked with the couple. Sania shared the picture from Sakshi’s birthday on her Instagram account.

READ | ‘A comfort zone player, he couldn’t field’: Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur says Kamran Akmal failed two fitness tests

After spending the lockdown in India at her home in Hyderabad, Mirza flew to Dubai to be with her husband Shoaib Malik.

READ| ‘Imagine if we had those players’: KXIP co-owner rues letting three youngsters go ahead of IPL 2020

Sakshi recently said she might not have even looked at Dhoni had he sported the long hair look when they met for the first time.

“Luckily I didn’t see him with that long hair. If I had met him when he had that orange long hair I wouldn’t even have looked at him. There has to be aesthetics. It suited on John but Mahi with long hair and orange colour on top of it (was not looking great),” Sakshi said in a video posted by IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Sakshi also added that she is the only one who can make Dhoni lose his cool.

“I’m the only one who can upset him. He is calm about everything but I am the only one who can provoke him because I’m the closest to him,” she added.

Sakshi, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday, revealed that she doesn’t discuss cricket with her husband as she believes it is his profession.

“We don’t discuss cricket, that’s his profession. Today suppose your husband goes to office and start doing what did your boss say, what did you do... You can’t do that. They are professionals,” Sakshi said.