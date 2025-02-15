Explore
    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Match 2 of Women's Premier League, 2025 to start at 07:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 15, 2025 6:32 PM IST
    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start at 07:30 PM
    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 15 Feb 2025 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : BCA Stadium, Vadodara

    Mumbai Indians squad -
    Harmanpreet Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Nadine De Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sajana S, Kamalini G, Yastika Bhatia, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail
    Delhi Capitals squad -
    Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Taniyaa Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu    ...Read More

    Feb 15, 2025 6:32 PM IST

