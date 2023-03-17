On head coach Rahul Dravid's advice, Arshdeep Singh joins Kent to play 5 first-class games

Talented Indian left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh will play five first-class matches for Kent during the upcoming English County season in order to hone his red-all skills. Arshdeep Singh started off with a no ball in the over(BCCI)

The Kent County made the announcement on their website.

"Kent Cricket is delighted to announce that India international bowler Arshdeep Singh will be available to play for the county in five LV=Insurance County Championship matches between June & July, subject to regulatory approval," the press release stated.

On signing for Kent for two months this summer, Singh said, "I am excited to play red-ball cricket in England and continue to improve my skills in the first-class game. I look forward to performing in front of Kent's Members and supporters; Rahul Dravid has already told me it is a Club with a great history."

As the Indian team leaves for the UK post IPL, Arshdeep also will spend the entire month of June and July honing his red-ball skills.

Arshdeep made his ODI debut in New Zealand last November and has made 29 international appearances for India till date, including a standout ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

In his seven career first-class matches so far, he has taken 25 wickets at an average of 23.84 and economy of 2.92.

He will become the fourth Indian player to wear the White Horse competitively after Kanwar Shumshere Singh, current India men's fead coach Rahul Dravid and 2022 overseas bowler, Navdeep Saini.

Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said, "We are delighted to have a player of Arshdeep's potential join us for five matches this summer. He has demonstrated that he has world-class skills with the white ball, and I am very confident he will be able to put those skills to good use with the red ball in the County Championship."

A further announcement regarding overseas players for Kent in the LV= Insurance County Championship this season will be made in due course.