Pakistan spin legend tears into Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB; doesn’t spare Aaqib Javed and Mike Hesson either
Saeed Ajmal, who represented Pakistan with distinction back in the day, was reacting to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s remarks after the Lord’s defeat.
Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal continues to hold a grudge against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Ajmal, who took 362 wickets in international cricket for Pakistan before his career was cut short due to an issue with his bowling action, has often criticised the board for not standing up for him. Recently, after the Lord’s Test defeat by England, Pakistan sacked head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed, bowling coach Umar Gul and asked seven players to fly back home. One of those seven players, Imam-ul-Haq didn’t bat in either of the innings and was accused of faking his calf injury.
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PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi then, in an interview, tried to defend the players, asking the critics to stop demotivating them. 48-year-old Ajmal, however, doesn’t think Naqvi was earnest. “The board itself has demotivated the players more than anyone else. The board is not letting any player stand. There are players who have done well, who have also been dropped. There are players who have been humiliated by the PCB,” the former spinner said.
Deep Dive
Ajmal didn’t hold back from thrashing Director High Performance and selector Aaqib Javed and Mike Hesson, the white-ball coach. “Aaqib Javed and Mike Hesson (who has been asked to take over the Test team for the third Test) are a team. These two are controlling everything and are responsible for this whole mess. The whole issue is about egos,” Ajmal said on Samaa TV. “Our team has gone back 10 years. We have not planned for the future,” he added.
Pakistan have already lost the series and stare at a whitewash as the third Test is set to kick off on Wednesday at Edgbaston. Earlier, in the same interview with Geo Network, Naqvi tried to convey the message that the sacking of the players wasn’t a personal vendetta. Everything that was done was done with the heart in the right place. “Every match of a series is important for us, and we are not left with any option if a player is not performing but to look for his replacement. The purpose behind these changes is not to axe players from contention, but just to replace them. Consider [Salman] Agha, who is a very good player, but he could not click because of some reasons. He was spoken to about it,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More