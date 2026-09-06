PCB weighs major PSL calendar shift to January after IPL clashes, player exits and advertising concerns

The Pakistan Super League could be set for another major scheduling change, with the PCB and the eight franchise owners discussing the possibility of bringing the tournament forward to January next year — a move that would also take the league away from its recent head-on collision with the Indian Premier League. The proposal was discussed at the PSL governing council meeting in London on September 1, according to ESPNcricinfo. The suggestion is understood to have come from Walee Technologies, which holds the PSL’s broadcast and digital rights in Pakistan. Shaheen Shah Afridi playing PSL. (AFP)

The primary concern is commercial. The April-May window occupied by the PSL over the last two seasons falls immediately after Ramazan, by which point companies in Pakistan are understood to have exhausted a significant portion of their marketing and television advertising budgets. That has made generating sufficient advertising revenue more difficult for the rights holder, despite the league continuing to attract substantial audiences. Franchise owners have also raised questions over broadcast revenues and whether the amounts due to the teams will be paid in full, irrespective of the window in which the tournament is staged. Under the PSL’s current arrangement, the eight franchises receive 95 per cent of broadcast revenue through the central revenue pool. However, moving the tournament away from April and May would have another significant consequence: the PSL would no longer have to operate directly alongside the IPL.

IPL overlap has already created problems for PSL The first nine PSL editions, between 2016 and 2024, were predominantly staged in February and March. The tournament moved into April-May in 2025 because of the Champions Trophy and remained around the same period in 2026 because of the T20 World Cup.

That resulted in two successive seasons in which the PSL and IPL overlapped, effectively forcing overseas players available to both competitions to choose between them. The consequences have already been visible. South Africa fast bowler Corbin Bosch was banned from the PSL for one year after opting to join the Mumbai Indians in 2025 despite having committed to the Peshawar Zalmi. A year later, Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani received a two-year PSL ban after choosing Kolkata Knight Riders over Islamabad United when an IPL replacement opportunity emerged.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka also withdrew from the PSL in 2026 before subsequently joining Rajasthan Royals, with the PCB handing him a one-year ban for his unilateral withdrawal. The cases underline a vulnerability created by the overlapping calendars. Even players who initially commit to the PSL can become attractive replacement options for IPL franchises once injuries or withdrawals create vacancies during the Indian tournament. A January move would remove that particular problem, although it would replace the IPL battle with competition from the SA20 and Big Bash League for overseas talent.

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PSL numbers complicate the picture There is little evidence, however, that competing with the IPL has crushed interest in the PSL itself. PSL X in 2025 recorded 3.4 billion live-streaming views in Pakistan, up from 455 million during the previous edition — an increase of more than 647 per cent. The tournament also generated 48.5 billion cumulative streaming minutes, according to figures released by the PSL. The league continued to post strong digital numbers in 2026, while its expansion to eight teams also coincided with a sharp rise in overall revenues.

The distinction is therefore important. The latest proposal is not evidence that the PSL failed to attract viewers while competing against the IPL. Instead, the concern reported by Cricinfo centres on how effectively that audience can be monetised in an April-May advertising market, with escaping the IPL clash potentially offering an additional sporting and strategic advantage.

A January tournament would bring challenges of its own. The winter months can produce low temperatures and heavy fog in Punjab, affecting Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. One option discussed was to begin the PSL in Karachi, where conditions are milder, before moving north as the winter eases. Pakistan's international schedule also offers room for such a switch, with the national side having no series scheduled between mid-November and March after hosting Sri Lanka and England and before New Zealand arrive for two Tests.

The governing council also discussed expanding the PSL brand beyond its traditional tournament window, including a possible move into Esports and the prospect of a separate mid-year competition designed to generate additional revenue for both franchises and the broadcaster. For now, January remains a proposal rather than a confirmed window. But after two seasons spent competing for attention and players with the IPL, the PSL could soon be heading back towards the part of the calendar it occupied for much of its first decade.