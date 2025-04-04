Rishabh Pant’s IPL 2025 flop show continues as Hardik Pandya sends him packing; Sanjiv Goenka’s wry smile says it all

The string of low scores continued for Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture against Mumbai Indians at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The left-hander has failed to get going in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league, and this is now his fourth consecutive poor return with the bat. IPL 2025, LSG vs MI: The string of poor scores continues for Rishabh Pant.(Reuters/Screengrab JioHotstar)

In the fixture against Mumbai Indians, Pant lasted just six balls at the crease, and skipper Hardik Pandya ended his painful stay. The 27-year-old walked back after scoring just two runs.

The Hardik Pandya delivery held up in the pitch as Rishabh Pant looked to tuck it. However, he ended up getting a leading edge. Corbin Bosch, who was standing at mid-off, came charging in, putting in the slide and taking a one-handed catch.

Rishabh Pant closed the face of his bat too early, and the ball spooned up in the air, paving the way for Mumbai Indians to get another wicket.

Ian Bishop, who was on commentary then, said, “Sad sight for Rishabh Pant again.”

When Rishabh Pant was walking back to the hut, the cameras panned to LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka who sported a wry smile.

In IPL 2025, Pant has registered scores of 0,15, 2 and 2, aggregating 19 runs in the four matches.

In the mega auction, Pant was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore. However, the left-hander is yet to get going in the tournament.

Mitchell Marsh provides flying start to LSG

Mumbai Indians earlier won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, Mitchell Marsh gave the hosts a flying start, smashing 60 runs off 31 balls. However, his innings was ended by young spinner Vignesh Puthur.

Hardik Pandya then introduced himself to the attack and took the crucial wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Pant.

Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma is not playing against Lucknow Super Giants after he was hit on the knees during a training session on Thursday.

Both Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are languishing in the bottom half of the points table after winning one match from three games. Both teams desperately need a win to make their way into the upper half.