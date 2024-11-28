Rohit Sharma delivers speech in Australian parliament, addresses India's crushing win in Perth
Indian captain Rohit Sharma addressed the Australian parliament as the side reached Canberra to take part in a pink-ball warm-up match.
India's captain, Rohit Sharma, delivered a heartwarming speech at the Australian Parliament on Thursday, where he emphasized the deep-rooted ties between India and Australia, both on and off the cricket field. Reflecting on the enduring friendship between the two nations, Rohit expressed his admiration for the competitive spirit of Australian cricket and the warm hospitality of its people.
He acknowledged that the fierce on-field rivalry, especially during events like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, only strengthens the bond between the two countries, creating an environment of mutual respect and camaraderie.
"India and Australia have a long relationship in sports and trade. We enjoyed playing cricket over here. Australia are a challenging team because of the passion of the fans and the competitive nature of the players. It is nice to be up against one of the best teams in the world," Rohit Sharma said in his speech at the parliament.
Rohit further shared his fondness for visiting Australia, describing the country's cities and culture as vibrant and full of life. The India captain highlighted how much his team enjoys traveling to Australia for cricket tours, citing the passionate crowds and the challenging playing conditions that make every series memorable.
He also spoke about the excitement of playing in such a competitive environment, noting that the rivalry between India and Australia has become one of the most anticipated matchups in world cricket.
"We have achieved success in Australia and recently won a Test match. We want to take the momentum forward. We also want to enjoy the culture. I hope we entertain the Australian and Indian fans in the remaining matches. We look forward to playing good cricket and at the same time, enjoy the country. It is a wonderful place and hopefully we will play good cricket in the next few weeks. It is a pleasure to be here and thank you sir for inviting us," Rohit said.
Rohit returns in second Test
Following a colossal 295-run win in the first Test in Perth, Team India is high in spirits as they take on Australia in a challenging day/night Test in Adelaide on November 6. The side will take part in a warm-up match in Canberra to prepare for the pink-ball Test, which is set to feature Rohit Sharma, too.
Rohit had skipped the first Test as he welcomed his second child earlier this month, but will make a comeback in Adelaide.