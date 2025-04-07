Rohit Sharma's flop show continues in IPL 2025; left-arm pace results in his undoing against RCB

The string of poor scores for Rohit Sharma continued in the IPL 2025 fixture between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The right-handed Rohit Sharma has been struggling in the 18th edition of the premier T20 tournament. Chasing 222, Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma walked out with intent as he smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six in the very first over. Rohit Sharma scored 17 runs off nine balls against RCB. (REUTERS)

In the next over, bowled by Yash Dayal, Rohit Sharma smashed two consecutive fours, and it seemed that tonight was the night for the Indian captain. However, the left-arm pacer struck right back, sending the 37-year-old back to the hut.

On the fourth ball of the second over, Yash Dayal bowled an inswinger that jagged back sharply to beat Rohit's driving blade. The ball swung past the inside edge and hit the middle of the leg stump. As a result, Rohit walked back after scoring 17 runs off 9 balls.

The left-arm seamers have been Rohit's nemesis in the white-ball formats. Hence, it was no surprise that RCB opted to hand the new ball to Yash Dayal instead of proven performer Josh Hazlewood. As soon as Rohit was dismissed, RCB removed Dayal from the attack and introduced the Australian quick, making it clear that the ploy to have left-arm pacer in the 2nd over was just devised for Rohit.

In the IPL 2025 edition, Rohit Sharma registered scores of 0, 8, 13, and 17, aggregating 38 runs in four matches. The experienced player missed the Mumbai Indians' previous match against Lucknow Super Giants after being hit on the knees during nets.

However, he made his way back for the contest against RCB. after being cleared for the marquee fixture.

Rohit has had a torrid time in the IPL as a batter in the last five editions. Just once has he gone past the 400-run mark, and this performance came last season.

Virat Kohli takes RCB past 200

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against RCB. The visitors posted 221/5 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to fifties from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar.

Kohli and Patidar played knocks of 67 and 64, respectively. Jitesh Sharma also chipped in with a cameo of 40 runs off 19 balls to take RCB past the 220-run mark at the Wankhede Stadium.

Jasprit Bumrah made his return to competitive cricket in the fixture against RCB. He went wicketless; however, he returned with an economical spell of 0/29 in his quota of four overs.