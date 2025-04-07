Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rohit Sharma's flop show continues in IPL 2025; left-arm pace results in his undoing against RCB

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 07, 2025 10:11 PM IST

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: The string of poor scores continue for Rohit Sharma as the right-handed walked back to the hut after scoring 17 runs. 

The string of poor scores for Rohit Sharma continued in the IPL 2025 fixture between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The right-handed Rohit Sharma has been struggling in the 18th edition of the premier T20 tournament. Chasing 222, Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma walked out with intent as he smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six in the very first over.

Rohit Sharma scored 17 runs off nine balls against RCB. (REUTERS)
Rohit Sharma scored 17 runs off nine balls against RCB. (REUTERS)

In the next over, bowled by Yash Dayal, Rohit Sharma smashed two consecutive fours, and it seemed that tonight was the night for the Indian captain. However, the left-arm pacer struck right back, sending the 37-year-old back to the hut.

On the fourth ball of the second over, Yash Dayal bowled an inswinger that jagged back sharply to beat Rohit's driving blade. The ball swung past the inside edge and hit the middle of the leg stump. As a result, Rohit walked back after scoring 17 runs off 9 balls.

The left-arm seamers have been Rohit's nemesis in the white-ball formats. Hence, it was no surprise that RCB opted to hand the new ball to Yash Dayal instead of proven performer Josh Hazlewood. As soon as Rohit was dismissed, RCB removed Dayal from the attack and introduced the Australian quick, making it clear that the ploy to have left-arm pacer in the 2nd over was just devised for Rohit.

In the IPL 2025 edition, Rohit Sharma registered scores of 0, 8, 13, and 17, aggregating 38 runs in four matches. The experienced player missed the Mumbai Indians' previous match against Lucknow Super Giants after being hit on the knees during nets.

However, he made his way back for the contest against RCB. after being cleared for the marquee fixture.

Rohit has had a torrid time in the IPL as a batter in the last five editions. Just once has he gone past the 400-run mark, and this performance came last season.

Virat Kohli takes RCB past 200

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against RCB. The visitors posted 221/5 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to fifties from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar.

Kohli and Patidar played knocks of 67 and 64, respectively. Jitesh Sharma also chipped in with a cameo of 40 runs off 19 balls to take RCB past the 220-run mark at the Wankhede Stadium.

Jasprit Bumrah made his return to competitive cricket in the fixture against RCB. He went wicketless; however, he returned with an economical spell of 0/29 in his quota of four overs.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with Mi vs RCB Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with Mi vs RCB Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Rohit Sharma's flop show continues in IPL 2025; left-arm pace results in his undoing against RCB
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On