Mumbai [India], : Former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell has stated that senior batters, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will need to be the "guiding lights" for younger players during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, to be held away from home in November. "Rohit, Virat will have to be guiding light for young batters during Australia tour": Chappell

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is set to commence on November 22, with the first Test scheduled at Perth.

In his column for ESPNcricinfo, Chappell expressed that while young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal shows great promise, he must prove his mettle with a strong performance in Australia.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal appears to be a very talented young batter, but he needs to demonstrate good form in Australia. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should act as guiding lights for the younger players on the tour," Chappell wrote.

In the 10 Tests he has played so far, Jaiswal has scored 1,084 runs at an average of 67.75, with three centuries and five fifties in 17 innings. His highest score is 214*.

Kohli boasts an impressive Test record in Australia, having scored 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08 in 13 matches, including six centuries and four fifties across 25 innings. His highest score is 169. Overall, in 25 Tests against Australia, Kohli has amassed 2,042 runs at an average of 47.48, with eight centuries and five fifties in 44 innings.

Rohit has played seven Tests in Australia, scoring 408 runs in 14 innings at an average of 31.38, with three half-centuries and a highest score of 63*. In total, he has played 12 Tests against Australia, scoring 708 runs at an average of 33.71, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 120.

Chappell emphasised that for India to achieve a hat-trick of series victories in Australia, their batting line-up must perform well, and strong contributions from wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and pacer Jasprit Bumrah will significantly enhance India's chances.

"As India demonstrated in their last two series wins in Australia, good batting is essential. In addition, India's chances will be greatly boosted if both Pant and Bumrah perform at their best," Chappell said.

Pant has a stellar record in Australia, scoring 624 runs in seven matches and 12 innings at an average of over 62, including a century and two fifties. His highest score is 159*.

Bumrah has played seven Tests in Australia, taking 32 wickets at an average of 21.25, with his best bowling figures being 6/33.

Chappell also mentioned that India's spin bowling is in good hands with veterans Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, but highlighted the potential importance of Kuldeep Yadav on certain Australian pitches.

"The spin bowling is well-covered with Ashwin and Jadeja. However, I would not overlook the value of Kuldeep Yadav on some Australian surfaces," Chappell added.

Notably, Kuldeep took a five-wicket haul in the only Test he has played in Australia, at Sydney.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6-10 at Adelaide Oval, will be a day-night affair under the lights. The series will then move to Brisbane for the third Test at The Gabba, from December 14-18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test will take place from December 26-30 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The series will culminate with the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, from January 3-7, promising an exciting conclusion to what should be a thrilling contest.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.