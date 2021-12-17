Smith 'obvious' choice to lead Australia, workload a risk factor for 'unlucky' Cummins

Three Tests and Australia have already seen three different captains, albeit for completely different reasons. Less than three weeks before the series opener of Test cricket's oldest rivalry, a teary-eyed Tim Paine announced his resignation as Australia's Test skipper, throwing the hosts' Ashes preparation into disarray. It was in the wake of the re-emergence of the "sexting" scandal that he was involved in.

New Test skipper Pat Cummins fit right in and helped Australia continue their impressive record at The Gabba and take a 1-0 lead in the series. An unexpected turn of events, however, led to Steve Smith being appointed as the Test skipper again, with Cummins being ruled out of the Adelaide Test just hours before its start. The 28-year-old paceman was deemed a close contact of a COVID positive case while dining indoors in a restaurant on the eve of the second Test.

Rewinding back to the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, Warner's suspension was accompanied by the line that he would "not be considered for team leadership positions ever again." But Smith was slapped with just a two-year ban from leading Australia with many pundits including former skipper Ian Chappell questioning the disparity in punishment. While Smith is back as the Test figurehead, Warner seems nowhere in the picture, with Travis Head donning the vice-captain's hat.

Former India cricketer Snehal Pradhan also sees Smith as the "obvious" choice to take the Test captaincy mantle over from Cummins. A better line of communication between the board and the players is perhaps the need of the hour, and Pradhan underlined the importance of "role clarity" between a captain and his deputy.

Life truly has come full circle for Smith, who described leading Australia again as a "huge honour" after walking in for the toss wearing Cummins' blazer on Thursday. "Smith is the obvious choice, and that communication between Cricket Australia, the captain and the vice-captain needs to be very clear... 'this is why you've been made the captain or the vice captain'. Smith and Cummins also showed some really good communication in the press conference, and that's what you want.

"You want to have that role clarity, we talk about it so much in T20s but it's also important from the captaincy and vice-captaincy point of view. Your team that kind of role clarity. And if everyone on the table is very clear about it, then there are no problems with this model," replied Snehal to a Hindustan Times query during a media interaction organised by Sony Sports.

At present, COVID-19 instances are also on the rise, being the major stumbling block for the sport moving forward. The Pakistan-West Indies ODIs have been called off over coronavirus cases, and Cummins' situation also raises a bit of concern. But will it dent the Australian side?

"Any one of the players could have been affected by the COVID situation. Cummins is really unlucky. It could have been a batting captain, it could have been someone like Tim Paine. And then suddenly you have to replace that player," Snehal said.

Cummins' appointment as the Test skipper also came with a lot of risks. He may have become the first pacer to be named as full-time Australia skipper, but Cummins has got things to address like workload management and injury threats. "Yes, of course, for a player who plays all three formats, who is a fast bowler, who ideally wants to be bowling 140-plus consistently, some amount of wrist rotation is going to be part of the job. The role of the vice-captain in that situation becomes really important because you are picking your vice-captain knowing that he or she is going to lead in this case," she elaborated.

"You usually pick your vice-captain only as a stopgap arrangement, or only as someone who will lead in case of an injury... so that's definitely what I would say about the workload management side of things so that in this situation. I like the idea, but then your vice-captain becomes really important."

David Warner, who seems to have blocked out all the surrounding noise involving captaincy, scored 95 on the Adelaide strip. Making a slow start, he put value on his wicket and shifted the gears en route to 95. It was the southpaw's second consecutive 90-plus Test innings that helped Australia notch up 222/2 on the opening day. Warner was joined by Marnus Labuschagne, who was unbeaten on 95 at stumps.

Talking about putting a price on your wicket, Snehal said, "I think Warner took 50 balls to get his first 10 runs. Labuschagne is currently batting at a strike rate of something like 35 or 40. And if this was Cheteshwar Pujara, we would all be losing our minds. England didn't bowl as badly as the scoreboard suggested. And in those kinds of conditions where they are beating the bat quite a bit, the best is to spend time at the crease.

"How to spend time at the crease? We saw excellent examples of that like Warner when he was being fed that around the wicket with the short-ball line. He spent a lot of time negotiating but he could have also moved away and hit over the offside to score runs. So, that is a great exhibition of surviving. But not just thinking only about surviving and also thinking about scoring while surviving," she further explained.