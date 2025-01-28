Suryakumar Yadav's fearless batting pointed out as reason behind his slip-up:'…there're games where he won't perform'

Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has backed Suryakumar Yadav after his underwhelming start to the T20I series against England. The Indian T20I skipper has registered scores of 0 and 12 in the first two matches and is under a bit of pressure to put up a big score in Rajkot. Meanwhile, the results have been in favour of the Indian team which is allowing Suryakumar to continue with his fearless approach with the bat. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the 2nd T20I match against England.(ANI)

Kotak came in support of Suryakumar and suggested that with the fearless approach India have adopted in the T20Is, there isn't a guarantee of scoring big runs in every match.

"Surya, I think he is performing, but sometimes I feel we also expect a lot. Every game, if we think Surya will perform (that is not okay). The game has become so aggressive, there is so much intent we have to play in the T20s, there will be a time when they get out because they are playing fearless (cricket)," Kotak said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the third T20I.

Kotak further elaborated on India's batting approach and how Surya has been selflessly leading the pack and setting an example for the others in the team.

"Because if you want to score 200-225, you cannot play cricket where you are trying to save your wickets. Both things do not go hand in hand. He plays a brand of cricket for the team which is very, very selfless, and that is what he tells the batters as well. There are games he will perform, and there are games where he will not," Kotak added.

'SKY is very smart and will read oppositions' plans'

Surya failed to live up to the high standards he had set for himself in the past year with the bat. Since the start of 2024, he has scored 441 runs in 19 innings at an average of 24.50, including four half-centuries.

Kotak has asserted that Surya has found a way to combat the bowlers' plans to target specific areas.

"I think that he has been batting with the same flow, I would not say there is any change really. But plan-wise, opposition sides will bowl in areas (to target him), but he is very smart and will read that, and practice according to that. I think, touchwood (he would score) in this game," he added.