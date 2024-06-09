Virat Kohli mesmerizes with football skills amid IND vs PAK rain delay but Sunil Gavaskar can't get his mind off batting

Team India batting maestro Virat Kohli looked relaxed minutes before the high-octane T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday. Kohli has been India's man in the recent India vs Pakistan clashes as he also rescued the Men in Blue when they faced the arch-rivals in the 2022 T20 World Cup with an astonishing 82-run knock at Melbourne Cricket Gorund. India's Virat Kohli plays football during the warm-up before the match.(REUTERS)

Ahead of the mega clash on Sunday, Kohli was seen showing his football skills in the warm-up. The batting maestro was seen juggling the ball as his teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson witnessed it from close quarters.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The video went viral on social media. However, in the background, India great Sunil Gavaskar was talking about Kohli's batting and how crucial he will be to the Indian team for the big-ticket clash.

"He needs to bat as many overs as possible, he is the man in form. You want the man in form to play as many deliveries as possible," Gavaskar said.

Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to field first in the high-octane Group A clash in T20 World Cup on Sunday.

India began the tournament with a facile eight-wicket win over Ireland, while Pakistan were stunned by the USA in their first match.

The Men in Blue decided to retain their XI from the last match while Pakistan decided to drop Azam Khan as fit-again Imad Wasim returned to the side.

The toss was delayed by half an hour due to rain as Babar said that he took the decision to bowl considering the weather.

"We will bowl first because of the weather and moisture in the pitch. The conditions suit us, we have four fast bowlers. We will try to use it to our best. Past is past, we are looking forward to today's match, we are ready and will give our 100%. Always a big game, our confidence is always high for India vs Pak. Azam Khan is resting," Babar said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Rohit also suggested that he was looking to bat first but displayed confident in their batting unit to post a good score.

"Would've bowled first too. We need to assess how conditions play and come up with an idea of what a good score is. Those games have helped us assess conditions here. We've spoken about what we need to do as a batting unit to get a good score and then we've got the bowling unit to defend. Every game is important in a World Cup, you can't just show up. Anything can happen. We're sticking to the same XI," Rohit said.