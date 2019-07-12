World Cup 2019: ‘You should have got out’ - Yograj Singh blames MS Dhoni for India’s loss to New Zealand

Former India pacer Yograj Singh, father of 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh, blamed MS Dhoni for India’s World Cup exit. The men in blue entered the semifinal on top of the round robin table with seven wins. But 18-run defeat against New Zealand in the semifinal ended their run in the tournament, as India failed to chase down the total of 240 on Wednesday. Speaking to NNIS Sports, Yograj questioned Dhoni’s tactics of playing slow in the death overs and blamed him for putting pressure on Ravindra Jadeja at the other end.

“One boy (Ravindra Jadeja) comes and he starts playing the big shots at will without any worry. You are batting on the other end. You are telling him to play the shots while he was batting on 77. Before that, you told Hardik Pandya to take on the spinners,” Yograj was quoted as saying by NNIS Sports.

“Mr Mahendra Singh Dhoni, you have played so much cricket. Don’t you have any sense about what to do and what not? Did Yuvraj ever tell any other player to play the shots as you do?,” he added.

“You got so many half-volleys, you hit huge sixes, what happened to you at that moment? Were you worried? You should have got out. What difference would it have made?”

Dhoni was run out for 50 in the 49th over, leaving 24 runs for the tailenders to chase. India were eventually bundled out for 221.

