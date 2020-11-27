28 4G mobile towers to rise in Uttarakhand’s border areas to boost connectivity

dehradun

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:43 IST

To boost mobile connectivity in remote border areas of Uttarakhand, the state government would install 28 4G mobile towers, said Union minister of state for electronics and information technology, Sanjay Dhorte in Dehradun on Friday.

Dhotre informed the same during a meeting with the officials of state-owned BSNL and other telecom department officials.

“The 4G mobile towers would be installed in border areas along the Nepal and China border in Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi districts,” informed Dhotre.

“Out of the 28, sites for 22 mobile towers have already been acquired while the installation of mobile towers at 11 sites is already on,” he said.

The minister said that the mobile towers once installed, “will help the para-military forces posted in those border areas to be in touch with their family members.”

“It would also help the people of those areas to get services like telemedicine and tele-education. It will also help in promoting tourism in those areas,” said Dhotre.

He also directed the authorities to improve the mobile connectivity on the Char Dham route.

The development of installing mobile towers has come amid reports of villagers of border areas, especially near the Nepal border, using Nepalese SIM cards for mobile connectivity due to poor or absolutely no service of the Indian service providers.

Later in the day, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced setting up of a robotics centre in Dehradun for the development of robotics and to attract youth. The announcement was made during the foundation laying event of Software Technology Parks of India’s (STPI) Dehradun incubation centre.