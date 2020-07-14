Uttarakhand reports 7th Covid-19 death, 78 new cases take state’s toll to 3,686

dehradun

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:15 IST

With the death of a 37-year-old female patient in Nainital district on Tuesday, Uttarakhand reported its seventh Covid-19 death. The state also reported 78 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the tally of total cases to 3686.

The health bulletin released on Tuesday mentioned that the death of a 37-year-old female was reported from Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital, Nainital. The patient expired on July 13 in the hospital.

“As per death summary, the cause of death is reported as chronic kidney disease/shock/infective endocarditis/systemic hypertension/bilateral pneumonitits/septeceamia/ COVID-19 positive,” stated the bulletin.

A total of 50 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand, of which seven patients died due to the contagion.

Uttarakhand on Tuesday reported 78 fresh Covid-19 cases of which maximum were from US Nagar (34) district.

Three cases reported were of healthcare workers from different districts and 30 cases were found to be close contacts of earlier detected positive cases. The others had returned to the state from places like Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Kerala.

The new cases were reported from Dehradun (12), Haridwar (22), Pauri (3), Tehri (5), US Nagar (34) and Uttarkashi (2).

Eleven Covid-19 patients were discharged from Nainital district on Tuesday.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 36.79 days, while the infection rate is 4.10%. The state has so far tested over 98000 samples of which results of over 5800 are awaited.

Uttarakhand has a total of 86 containment zones with seven such zones in Dehradun district, 11 in Udham Singh Nagar district, two in Nainital district, 62 in Haridwar district and four in Uttarkashi district.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand government on Tuesday announced allocation Rs 9.24 crores for setting up infrastructure for processing solid waste generated in the state. The funds have been approved for nine urban local bodies across the state.