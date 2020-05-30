With 33 fresh cases, Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally increases to 749

dehradun

Updated: May 30, 2020 21:33 IST

After two days of spike in cases, 33 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Saturday taking the total tally to 749 in Uttarakhand.

The health department in a bulletin confirmed that 33 Covid-19 positive cases were reported from districts like Dehradun (21), Tehri Garhwal (4), Haridwar (3), and Nainital (5) district.

Seven cases reported from Dehradun were detected during contact tracing of an earlier positive contact at the Niranjanpur Mandi in the capital city, one of the biggest vegetable markets of the state. Ten cases from were of people who returned from Maharashtra, one person had returned from Delhi while three patients were admitted at different government hospitals in the district.

The cases from Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar and Nainital are all migrants who returned from Maharashtra.

So far of the total 1,78,232 migrants that have returned to the state, maximum people have returned to districts like Almora, Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal. Over 35,000 people have returned to Almora district till now. The least number of people, 4044, have returned to Udham Singh Nagar district. Over 78,000 people have returned in the Kumaon region of the state and almost one lakh people have returned to the Garhwal region of the state.

Uttarakhand has so far tested 28,433 samples of which over 21000 have tested negative. The health department is yet to get results of over 5000 samples. The rate of infection now stands at 3.25% in the state.

Meanwhile, Amit Singh Negi, secretary for health in the state during a review meeting with officials on Saturday said that to increase testing facility in the state, the government is giving six TrueNat diagnostic machine for testing Covid-19.

TrueNat, a machine used for screening tuberculosis can be used for testing Covid-19 also as approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). The state government has also made a provision for giving two TrueNat machines to each district in the coming days.

The secretary also said that designated Covid-19 hospitals in districts should be used only for treating such patients while all other patients should be referred to private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat scheme. Negi instructed officials that Covid-19 patients will be treated in government hospitals only.