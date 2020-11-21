12 hospitalised in Delhi after bus coming from Agra rams roadside tree

delhi

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 10:12 IST

Twelve passengers of an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus had to be hospitalised after their vehicle collided with a tree at Sukhdev Vihar early on Saturday. The bus was carrying passengers from Agra to Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi. Senior police officers said all passengers are out of danger with no life threatening injuries.

The incident took place around 3.15 am. A call was received at New Friends Colony police station reporting the accident on Mathura Road near a CNG pump. A team from the police station rushed to the spot and found that a UP roadways bus rammed a tree on the roadside.

“Many people were injured. Local police shifted them to AIIMS hospital and Trauma Center. CATS ambulances also reached the spot and the injured were given first aid at the spot by the ambulance staff. Ten passengers had sustained minor injuries and only required first aid. Twelve passengers, including a 16-year-old boy, required hospitalisation but all of them are out of danger. No one has sustained life threatening injuries,” said a police officer who wished not to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said a case of accident had been registered. “Enquiry at the spot revealed that the driver had absconded after the accident. He has been identified and search is being made to arrest him. The officials in the Agra depot have been informed about the accident,” the DCP said.

The bus has been seized for inspection. Police are also checking CCTV footages.