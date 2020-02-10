e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / 12-year-old Mumbai girl scales Mountain Aconcagua

12-year-old Mumbai girl scales Mountain Aconcagua

delhi Updated: Feb 10, 2020 00:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

Kaamya Karthikeyan, a class seven student of Navy Children School (NCS) in Mumbai, became the youngest girl in the world to summit Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, navy officials said on Sunday.

At 6962 metres, Mount Aconcagua is the highest peak outside Asia. Karthikeyan summited the mountain peak on February 1 and unfurled the tricolour, they said.

Officials in the Navy said she achieved this following years of physical and mental preparation and regular participation in adventure sports.

The young girl overcame many administrative hurdles and extreme climbing conditions to achieve this rare feat, they said.

top news
Coronavirus death toll rises to 813, exceeds SARS fatalities in 2003
Coronavirus death toll rises to 813, exceeds SARS fatalities in 2003
‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary
‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary
Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
Woman BJP lawmaker shot dead by husband in Gurugram
Woman BJP lawmaker shot dead by husband in Gurugram
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News