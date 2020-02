12-year-old Mumbai girl scales Mountain Aconcagua

delhi

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 00:15 IST

Kaamya Karthikeyan, a class seven student of Navy Children School (NCS) in Mumbai, became the youngest girl in the world to summit Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, navy officials said on Sunday.

At 6962 metres, Mount Aconcagua is the highest peak outside Asia. Karthikeyan summited the mountain peak on February 1 and unfurled the tricolour, they said.

Officials in the Navy said she achieved this following years of physical and mental preparation and regular participation in adventure sports.

The young girl overcame many administrative hurdles and extreme climbing conditions to achieve this rare feat, they said.