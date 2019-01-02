15-year-old girl found dead with throat slit at her house in west Delhi’s Khayala

A 15-year-old girl was found dead with her throat slit at her house in west Delhi’s Khayala on Sunday night.

Family members reportedly told the police the teenager was alone at home and her younger brother was playing near the house when the incident happened. They said the brother found the girl, a class 8 student, lying murdered in the house.

Police have registered a case of murder. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Monika Bhardwaj said there were some discrepancies in the family’s statement on how the body was found.

Police said they received information about the girl’s murder at 8.45pm on Sunday. The police found the girl with a cut on her throat, probably with a sharp-edged weapon. The teenager was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The body has been preserved for postmortem.

During initial probe, the girl’s father, a vegetable seller, told police that on Sunday night he and his wife were at their shop when their son came running and told them that the girl was murdered.

“Her father said when the murder took place, the girl’s elder sisters were away for some work and their younger brother, who studies in class 5, was playing with his friends near the house,” the officer said.

DCP Bhardwaj said, “We have been told by the family that the door was locked from inside. There are some variations in their statements. We are looking at CCTV footage,” Bhardwaj said, adding police were questioning her schoolmates and friends.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 09:50 IST