2 FIRs registered in connection with clashes at Delhi borders

delhi Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 03:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
VIsuals of the clashes between farmers and police showed scores of protesters trying to wade through the heavy security, removing barricades and forcing their way ahead in a bid to reach Delhi. (AP)
         

The Delhi Police have registered two separate FIRs in connection with the clash between the farmers protesting against the new farm laws enacted by the Centre and the police at Delhi’s borders with Haryana at Tigri and Singhu border and Alipur, senior police officers said on Monday.

Gaurav Sharma, DCP (outer-north), said an FIR was registered against unknown persons at Alipur police station following the clash between farmers and the police at the Singhu Border. “We had registered the FIR on the day of the clashes. We have not taken any coercive action against anyone though,” said the DCP.

An FIR has also been registered in connection with the clash at Tigri border. However, district police officials were not immediately available for a comment on the matter.

