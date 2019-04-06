2 held for robbery at south Delhi businessman’s residence

Two men were arrested for allegedly barging into the residence of a businessman in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar and looting cash and other valuables, police said on Friday.

The suspects Aman Kumar and Pinkesh were arrested on Thursday near Kabir Nagar.

Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur Beri, worked as a marketing agent of the businessman Pawan Aggarwal. He had conspired with Pinkesh to rob his employer to be able to pay his debt, police said.

Around 8.30 am on March 29, three men entered the home of Aggarwal when their servant was alone, said Rajiv Ranjan, additional deputy commissioner of police (crime). They hit the servant with the butt of a pistol and looted Rs 4 lakh, one iPhone and documents, he said.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 04:18 IST