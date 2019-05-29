2 held for robbery near railway station

Two men were arrested and a minor boy was apprehended for allegedly robbing two men at central Delhi’s Minto Road on Monday night.

Police identified the two arrested men as Rohan and Shiv Kumar.

According to the police, on Monday night, one Manoj Kumar, was walking towards the New Delhi railway station with his friend Sundar, when they were intercepted by a car around 11.30 pm. “Four men got down of the car and started thrashing the duo.One of the four men snatched ₹23,000 cash that Manoj was carrying. As soon as the men sped away in the car, Manoj noted their car’s registration number and informed the police,” MS Randhawa, deputy commissioner of police (central) , said.

The DCP said police combed the area with the help of CCTV footages and traced the car and recovered it from Minto Road.

“The owner of the vehicle was one Rohan who lived in the Minto Road government flats. He confessed to have committed the robbery,” the DCP said.

Police said during interrogation Rohan disclosed his associates names as Shiv Kumar Arpit with that of a juvenile. The juvenile and Kumar were caught and efforts to trace Arpit are on.

First Published: May 29, 2019 02:08 IST