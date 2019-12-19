e-paper
Delhi News / 22-yr-old man dies after tractor hits him in Panvel

22-yr-old man dies after tractor hits him in Panvel

delhi Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
According to the Panvel police, the incident took place near Kamlesh Phata in New Panvel around 10.30am. Saroj Samra Urav, 22, was crossing the road when the tractor knocked him down and fled from the highway.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police managed to get the number of the tractor.

After inquiring with the regional transport office, the tractor was traced, said an officer.

He added that they are trying to recover the tractor and identify the person who was driving it at the time of the accident.

The man worked as a daily wage labourer and lived in the vicinity, said police. Meanwhile, a case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving has been registered at the Panvel police station against the unknown accused.

