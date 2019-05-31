26-year-old woman, minor son found dead in Patel Nagar

A 26-year-old woman and her four-year-old son were found murdered at their house in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar on Thursday evening. Police said, after intial probe, they suspected the role of someone known to the woman behind the killings.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) MS Randhawa said that they received a call around 7.10pm that said that there was a suicide at a house in Prem Nagar. The DCP said that when a team from Patel Nagar police station reached the spot, they found bodies of the woman Roopa Devi and her son Rocky lying there. Some neighbours told them that they had found Rocky’s body hanging from the ceiling fan, brought it down and then called the police.

“The boy and the woman’s bodies were found lying on the floor. The woman had a cut injury on her throat, while injuries on the boy’s throat suggested that he was either strangulated with a rope or hanged. It looks like the woman was strangled to death and her throat was then slit. The bodies were sent for a post mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death and a crime and forensics team was called in to collect evidence,” Randhawa said.

He said, preliminary enquiry suggests role of an insider in the killings. “We have detained a few suspects, including the woman’s husband, for questioning. We will arrest the murderer soon,” he said.

Police said they did not find signs of a forced entry to the house. The house was also not found ransacked, investigators added, suggesting that the killers/s must be someone known to the woman.

Local residents told police that the woman lived with her son Rocky, her husband, a labourer at a plastic factory and her brother-in-law. The woman’s husband was at work when the incident took place, police said.

Ranveer Kumar, a relative of the woman, said she lived in a rented house nearby. “Her brother-in-law Pappu, who lives with them, came home around 6.45pm and found the woman lying on the floor with a lot of blood around her. He entered the house and also found that Rocky’s body had been brought down and was lying on the floor. He then alerted the neighbours and called police,” Kumar said.

Kumar said that the woman’s throat was slit with a sharp object. “The family hails from Muzaffarpur in Bihar. As per my knowledge, they (the family) had no personal enmity with anyone. The couple has another son who is eight years old and lives in Muzaffarpur,” he said.

