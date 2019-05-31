6 monitors stolen from Delhi Police recruitment office in Kingsway Camp

Six computer monitors were stolen by unidentified thieves from Delhi Police’s recruitment cell office at New Police Line in north Delhi’s Kingsway Camp. The theft took place between Saturday and Sunday when the office was closed, the police said.

A case of theft has been registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station. The investigating team is probing the possible role of an insider, but have not ruled out the possibility of local burglars either.

The office is not under CCTV camera surveillance, the police said.

“No important data was stolen since the thieves only took away the monitors and not their central processing units, in which the data was stored,” said Anil Mittal, additional spokesperson of Delhi Police.

The theft of electronic items from the police office has exposed the loopholes in the security arrangements of the New Police Line, which houses offices of many senior officers of Delhi Armed Police (DAP), including the special and joint commissioners of police.

An internal enquiry has also been initiated into the incident by the recruitment cell.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya confirmed the theft in the recruitment cell office and said, “We have registered a case and a team has been formed to probe it. Further details can’t be shared at this moment as the investigation is still on,” she said.

Police said the crime came to light on Monday morning.

All office staff members were questioned about the missing monitors. When they claimed to be clueless about the incident, the sub-inspector informed senior officers and filed a theft complaint at the Mukherjee Nagar police station, the police said.

During the preliminary probe, a police officer associated with the investigation said, it was learnt that Saturdays and Sundays are official holidays in the recruitment cell office, although two officials remain there on Saturdays for emergency work and one of them is tasked with opening and closing the office.

On Saturday, a sub-inspector and a constable were posted there. Around 5.30pm, they locked the office as well as the entry gates and deposited the keys in the 1st battalion control room.

“The theft took place between Saturday night and Sunday night,” the officer added.

First Published: May 31, 2019 03:44 IST