73rd Independence Day: All you need to know about Delhi Metro services, parking

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:09 IST

On August 15, the 73rd Independence Day, Delhi Metro services will run as per schedule with no major changes, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday.

Only entry and exit at four metro stations around the Red Fort in central Delhi will be restricted on August 15 for a certain time in the morning, DMRC said in a statement.

The statement added, “The entry and exit at four stations of Violet Line--Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO will be permitted from select entry/exit gates during the ceremony time and some gates will remain closed at these stations owing to security considerations during this period.”

Senior Metro officials said that for people going to attend the ceremony at Lal Quila on Thursday, additional ticket counters will be opened at Lal Quila and Jama Masjid Metro stations along with deployment of additional staff for guiding the additional rush after ceremony.

The officials added that though stations will remain open, parking at Metro stations will be closed from 6 am on 14th August (Wednesday) till 2pm on 15th August 2019 (Thursday).

