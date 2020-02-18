e-paper
AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj to organise 'Sunderkand' every month in his constituency

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj to organise ‘Sunderkand’ every month in his constituency

The ruling AAP was trolled by the BJP over Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s frequent visits to Hanuman Temple during his election campaign.

delhi Updated: Feb 18, 2020 20:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Saurabh Bhardwaj is the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Greater Kailash.
Saurabh Bhardwaj is the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Greater Kailash. (ANI / Twitter)
         

Greater Kailash AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj has said recitation of ‘Sunderkand’, a chapter in Ramcharitmanas, will be held on the first Tuesday of every month in areas of his constituency to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

The ruling AAP was trolled by the BJP over Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s frequent visits to Hanuman Temple during his election campaign. Kejriwal had also recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ during a TV programme earlier this month.

Sunderkand is a chapter in Ramcharitmanas written by poet Tulsidas. The chapter talks about Lord Hanuman’s visit to Lanka. Bhardwaj said advance bookings have been made for the scheduled programmes.

Reacting to the announcement, former Delhi government media advisor Nagendar Sharma termed it as “disappointing”.

In a tweet, Sharma said the AAP MLA was trying to “outdo the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its game”.

“Disappointed to see a competent legislator with progressive outlook fall into the fallacious trap of trying to outdo BJP in its game,” he tweeted.

Kejriwal’s visits to the Hanuman Temple were criticised by many in the BJP with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying during a poll rally, “Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. In coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen”. Delhi BJP unit president Manoj Tiwari had called Kejriwal a “nakli bhakt” (fake worshipper).

