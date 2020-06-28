After locust swarms seen in Delhi, neem leaves and firecrackers to chase pests

delhi

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 09:08 IST

Parts of Delhi have been placed on alert after a swarm of locusts invaded several suburbs and entered the national capital’s border areas on Saturday.

Residents in the National Capital Region (NCR), including rural west Delhi (Dwarka), Gurugram and Faridabad, saw thousands of the crop-destroying pests flying over the skies.

A high alert was issued by Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai in south and southwest districts of the city because of a potential locust attack threat .

All district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates, the forest department and municipal corporations were issued advisories by the Delhi agriculture department.

Here’s what the advisory says:

* District magistrates have been advised to deploy adequate staff to make all possible arrangements like announcements in villages for guiding residents to distract the locusts by the beating of drum or utensils, playing high volume music, bursting firecrackers and burning neem leaves

* They have asked to remain in touch with the fire department to make arrangements for chemical spraying to save vegetation from the pests

* Resident have been asked to keep doors and windows closed

* People can cover outdoor plants with a plastic sheet, the advisory said

* Locusts usually fly during the day and rest at night and should not be allowed to rest after sundown

* Those spraying insecticides such as malathion or chlorpyrifos must use PPE kit for safety.