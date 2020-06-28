e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / After locust swarms seen in Delhi, neem leaves and firecrackers to chase pests

After locust swarms seen in Delhi, neem leaves and firecrackers to chase pests

A high alert was issued by Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai in south and southwest districts of the city because of a potential locust attack threat .

delhi Updated: Jun 28, 2020 09:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A swarm of locusts flies over DLF area, in Gurugram on Saturday
A swarm of locusts flies over DLF area, in Gurugram on Saturday(PTI Photo )
         

Parts of Delhi have been placed on alert after a swarm of locusts invaded several suburbs and entered the national capital’s border areas on Saturday.

Residents in the National Capital Region (NCR), including rural west Delhi (Dwarka), Gurugram and Faridabad, saw thousands of the crop-destroying pests flying over the skies.

A high alert was issued by Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai in south and southwest districts of the city because of a potential locust attack threat .

All district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates, the forest department and municipal corporations were issued advisories by the Delhi agriculture department.

Here’s what the advisory says:

* District magistrates have been advised to deploy adequate staff to make all possible arrangements like announcements in villages for guiding residents to distract the locusts by the beating of drum or utensils, playing high volume music, bursting firecrackers and burning neem leaves

* They have asked to remain in touch with the fire department to make arrangements for chemical spraying to save vegetation from the pests

* Resident have been asked to keep doors and windows closed

Also read: India’s locust control wing is oldest in world

* People can cover outdoor plants with a plastic sheet, the advisory said

* Locusts usually fly during the day and rest at night and should not be allowed to rest after sundown

* Those spraying insecticides such as malathion or chlorpyrifos must use PPE kit for safety.

tags
top news
Global Covid-19 cases cross 10-million mark, two-third infections reported in May-June
Global Covid-19 cases cross 10-million mark, two-third infections reported in May-June
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
Timely lockdown helped India fight Covid-19, PM Modi tells US doctors of Indian descent
Timely lockdown helped India fight Covid-19, PM Modi tells US doctors of Indian descent
LIVE: Germany inches towards 1.95 lakh Covid-19 cases
LIVE: Germany inches towards 1.95 lakh Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to address his Mann Ki Baat programme today
PM Modi to address his Mann Ki Baat programme today
After locust swarms seen in Delhi, neem leaves and firecrackers to chase pests
After locust swarms seen in Delhi, neem leaves and firecrackers to chase pests
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In