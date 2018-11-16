Akali Dal MLA assaults 1984 riots convict in court, says acted in self-defence

One of the two persons, convicted on Wednesday of killing two men during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was assaulted on Thursday allegedly by Delhi’s Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator Manjinder Singh Sirsa, in Patiala House Courts, moments after a court reserved its order on the quantum of punishment.

The SAD MLA from west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, Sirsa said he acted in self-defence after he was provoked and later attacked by people present in the courtroom, who were making derogatory remarks about the Sikh community.

Sirsa was present in the courtroom with his supporters when the convicts – Naresh Sehrawat and Yashpal Singh – were being taken by policemen to the lock-up on the premises where Tihar or other jail inmates are kept when they are brought for court hearings.

Court officials said the SAD leader broke the police cordon around the two convicts and allegedly slapped Yashpal. The assault was captured on a mobile phone by someone outside the courtroom. The video clip was later circulated on social media. In the video, Sirsa is seen being separated from the convicts by the police personnel after he assaulted Yashpal. However, both sides hurled abuses at each other. Thereafter, more police personnel were called in and the convicts were taken to the lock-up.

The SAD legislator admitted to assaulting one of the convicts, but alleged that his reaction came following an attack on him and his supporters by some “hooligans”, who were present at the courtroom and who made “derogatory” remarks against Sikhs.

“Some supporters of the convicts started making remarks that hurt the sentiments of Sikhs. Then, they started assaulting me. I retaliated in self-defence. I have also filed a complaint against unknown persons at the Tilak Marg police station,” Sirsa said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said no case was registered in connection with the ruckus. “It was not an assault but an attempt,” he said.

Senior advocate HS Phoolka, who appeared for the victims, condemned the incident, saying “such incidents are likely to adversely affect the case of the victim. Everyone should control their emotions and maintain peace on the court premises”.

Both the convicts were taken into custody on Wednesday after additional sessions judge Ajay Pandey held them guilty of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh in Mahipalpur area of South Delhi during the riots.

The court Thursday heard the arguments on the quantum of punishment and reserved its order for November 20.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 12:12 IST