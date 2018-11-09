Alcohol, drugs, migraine: Reasons why Delhi man set fire to 18 vehicles

Two days after 18 cars, motorcycles and scooters parked in a residential colony in south Delhi’s Madangir village near Ambedkar Nagar were gutted, the police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly set them afire.

A countrymade pistol with one cartridge and match boxes were recovered from his possession, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar said the arrested man, Vijay Shukla, is addicted to alcohol and drugs. “During interrogation, Shukla said he committed the offence under the influence of alcohol. He said he had migraine. We are verifying his claims,” said Kumar.

Kumar said Shukla’s family moved to Delhi from Kotdwar in Uttarkhand some years ago. “His father died a few years ago and his mother lives with her two daughters. They disowned him because of his habits,” the DCP said.

Police said they had received a call around 3 am on Tuesday regarding a fire in two bikes and a car in Madangir village. A total of 18 vehicles were burnt by the time the blaze was controlled by the fire fighters.

Eight motorcycles and two cars were completely charred while other vehicles were partially burnt. The vehicles were parked outside residential buildings in a narrow street within a radius of around 10 to 15 metres.

The incident was captured in a few CCTV cameras installed in the narrow street where the vehicles were parked. The footage shows a man pulling out the fuel supply pipe of the motorcycles and later setting them on fire with match sticks.

“The image of the suspect seen in the footage was developed and he was identified. On the Diwali night, three constables on patrol spotted the suspect in Ambedkar Nagar area and caught him. He confessed to the crime during interrogation,” said an investigator.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 09:58 IST