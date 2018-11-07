18 vehicles gutted in south Delhi’s Madangir after man sets them on fire

As many as 18 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, parked in a residential colony in south Delhi’s Madangir village near Ambedkar Nagar were gutted after an unidentified man set them on fire in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Eight motorcycles and two cars were completely charred while other vehicles were partially burnt. The vehicles were parked outside residential buildings in a narrow street with a radius of around 10 to 15 metres, the police said.

According to the police, a timely alert by local residents and swift action by fire fighters and the local police helped control the flames, preventing the fire from engulfing other vehicles and buildings and averting a major tragedy.

The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed in the narrow street where the vehicles were parked. The police said the footage shows the man pulling out the fuel supply pipes of the motorcycles and later setting them on fire using match sticks. They said the suspect appeared to be a vagabond.

“We have registered a case under sections 435 and 427 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to property) of the Indian Penal Code against the unknown person at the Ambedkar Nagar police station. Our teams are analysing the footage to identify the suspect, who appears to be around 25-year-old,” said Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (south).

A Delhi fire department official said that the fire control room had received a call around 2:30 am regarding the incident in Madangir village. “Two fire tenders along with six firemen immediately reached the spot and doused the flames,” said the fire official.

The police said that by the time fire fighters doused the fire, it had already engulfed other vehicles parked near the car and the two bikes. “We checked the footage of the CCTV cameras. One footage shows a man opening the fuel pipe of a bike because of the which petrol starts falling on the ground. As the petrol flows towards other parked bikes and cars, the man sets two bikes and a car on fire using match sticks. He then left the area,” said a police officer, probing the case.

DCP Kumar said that a manhunt was launched in the nearby areas, but the suspect could not be found. He said the police have activated their local intelligence network to identify the accused, who, he said, appeared to be intoxicated as well.

Investigators believe that the interrogation of the suspect might also help them solve the case of fire at Pushp Vihar auto pond in which around 200 cars, auto rickshaws, buses, and two-wheelers were gutted on May 29. The police are yet to make a headway in that case.

