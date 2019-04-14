Alert Prahari foils house robbery bid in Vasant Kunj, helps police arrest one robber with pistol

An alert “prahari”, a security guard trained by the Delhi Police under their community police scheme, foiled a house robbery bid in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and helped the police arrest an armed robber. The police recovered a pistol, some lock breaking tools and stolen mobile phones from the suspects.

The police said five cases were solved with the arrest of the robber, identified as 22-year-old Sheikh Rahim, a resident of Jahangirpuri. His two associates managed to flee when the police chased them at Nelson Mandela Marg.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said on Wednesday moring, BD Prasad, a security guard deployed in C-9 block of Vasant Kunj and also a Prahari enrolled with thePolice, spotted three men roaming suspiciously.

“As he tried to stop them, the trio started running away. Prasad immediately alerted the beat police staff . Police personnel from the Vasant Kunj North police station swung into action and managed to nab Rahim,” said Arya.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 04:49 IST